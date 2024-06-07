‘Maybe I’m Not Perfect, but I’m Pretty Good’: Kristaps Porzingis gives HEALTH UPDATE After Destroying Mavs in Game 1

It was anticipated that Kristaps Porzingis would return, and what a stunning comeback he made against his old team. Before the tip-off, there was some positive news to share about the big man for the Cs, who was the subject of much consternation. Porzingis was going to take the floor. At TD Garden, the Celtics defeated the Mavericks 107-89 to take the lead.

However, the Latvian center would be starting from the bench for just the second time in his career. He experienced it during his second season with the Knicks the last time. Kristaps kicked off the game by establishing the tone with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. When facing his old squad, the 28-year-old performed brilliantly.

What did Porzingis say?

He scored 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter, leading his team to a 37-20 lead, the biggest lead in an NBA Finals first-quarter lead ever! Is it reasonable to presume that Porzingis is in perfect health then? Hear it directly from the man. “Kristaps Porziņģis on whether he is 100%:”

Porzingis said, “Tonight was an affirmation to myself that I’m good. Maybe I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good.”

It feels good to be back there, Kristaps Porzingis

Explaining further, the 1x All-Star said, “It’s a bit of a relief. Back on the court healthy, back with my guys. It was tough to sit out… It feels good to be back and to get a win in the NBA Finals.” Yet, he did have a ‘But’ in there. In addition to his 20 points, the 7-foot defensive mainstay also contributed three blocks, six rebounds, and 8 of 13 field goals.

