Mercedes Mone AKA Sasha Banks Was Offered 8-Figure Deal, More Than What Cody Rhodes Makes, by WWE and AEW: Report

Former WWE female wrestler Sasha Banks made her highly anticipated debut at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with her new ring name Mercedes Mone on March 13, at Big Business in Boston, Massachusetts. She received a thunderous response from the fans.

Mone was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and she spent a decade (2012-2022) with WWE where she won the WWE Women's Championship five times.

In 2022, Sasha left WWE due to some creative differences and it was rumored that she might make her debut at AEW. On March 13, 2024, Mercedes made her debut at AEW at Big Business in Boston, Massachusetts. She received huge applause from the crowd and declared that AEW was the only place where she could make her revolution global.

However, the latest report by PWInsider says that both WWE and AEW wanted to rope in Sasha and she was offered an 8 figure deal by both companies. Even though Sasha Banks left WWE on a sour note, by simply dropping her Tag Team Title belt with Naomi, WWE made all the efforts to bring her back.

That makes Mercedes the top female wrestler in the industry, and perhaps even more than Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

Why did Mercedes Mone choose AEW?

The report mentions that WWE senior officials were indeed in touch with Mone and indeed wanted to sign her and get her back into the ‘WWE family’. Mone, however, decided to go with AEW rather than WWE.

Mone must have chosen AEW over WWE for several reasons which pegs AEW better than WWE. The first reason was that AEW offered more money to Mone than WWE, and this might be the reason she chose AEW.

Secondly, AEW’s schedule is lighter than WWE’s, and all the All Elite Talent are flown to the shows at the company’s expense, better than WWE where wrestlers have to pay for their own conveyance.

Moreover, in the case of Mone, it might be an extra incentive for her which was AEW’s close relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery provides plenty of crossover opportunities, and for a burgeoning actor like Mercedes, that was a very lucrative option for her.

According to a PWInsider report, one of the reasons why Mone went for Jacksonville company is primarily because of her chance for the CEO to establish her relationship with WBD and then make in-roads into the film and television franchises.

Why did she quit WWE?

Mone, who wrestled under the ring name, Sasha Banks, left WWE when she was the Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi. The duo had some serious creative differences with Former CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon.

WWE later released a statement saying that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked into the office of Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis with their suitcases in hand, placed their Tag Team Championship on his desk and walked out.

On the following episode of SmackDown, it was informed by Michale Cole that both Sasha and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by the company. In December 2022, the news came that the talks had fallen between Sasha Banks and WWE and she was done with WWE.

