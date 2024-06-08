National League East rivals are headed to Europe for MLB London Series 2024. The two-game series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will be an exciting matchup.

Timings of the MLB London Series 2024

Game 1 of the MLB London Series 2024 will take place on June 8. It will start at 1:10 PM ET.

Game 2 of the MLB London Series 2024 will take place on June 9. It will start at 10:10 AM ET.

Where will the MLB London Series 2024 games streamed?

MLB.TV: It offers a subscription service that will stream the MLB London Series 2024.

FOX and ESPN: Baseball fans with cable or satellite TV subscriptions can watch Game 1 and Game 2 of the MLB London Series 2024 on FOX and ESPN. One can stream the games on FOX Sports Go and ESPN app.

Streaming Service (FOX and ESPN): The MLB London Series 2024 can be watched without a traditional cable subscription. DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV are good options.

New York Mets versus Philadelphia Phillies: 2024 MLB London Series (Preview)

The New York Mets stands at 27-35. That's below .500. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies stands at 44-19.

The Mets have Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Jeff McNeil. However, the team's offense is weak. On the contrary, the Phillies have a balanced team having Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber.

Scoring opportunities will determine the winners! Overall, expect it to be a passionate match between the National League East rivals.

Wondering what's there beyond the game?

There will be specially-themed ballpark food, live entertainment, and most importantly cultural exchange.

If the prediction has to be made with a grain of salt, Philadelphia is more likely to win. Phillies because their record speaks volumes and their pitching is dominant. So, the Mets have to pull up their socks when it comes to offense.