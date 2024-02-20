Back in November 2018, the Ohio State Buckeyes were clashing against Syracuse Orange and things took a hilarious turn. All thanks to Robbie Jamison, an Ohio State student who decided to spice things up.

So, what really happened?

During halftime, the sole focus was on honoring former head coach Thad Matta. However, a guy rocking a hot dog costume stole the show. Apparently, Ohio State organized a halftime show where basketball fans in hot dog outfits tried their luck with half-court shots for the chance to win a year's supply of hot dogs.

And, the Ohio State student aka Robbie Jamison decided to take the quirky route.

When the in-arena host asked for his name, he smoothly replied, “Most people call me Robbie, but you can call me anytime.” Robbie instantly won hearts and went viral!

Even the sideline reporter, Hanna Williford was charmed by the cheeky line. To top it off, Robbie also nailed the half-court shot.

Fast forward five years, and the clip is still making the rounds and is striking a chord with fans. Here's how NBA buffs are reacting years later:

“Rizz brought to you by ZipRecruiter.”

“Shooters shoot.”

“That guy became a living legend that day.”

“That goat is G.O.A.T - Greatest of All Time for sure!”

“Confident and smooth introduction with a hint of humor.”

“The Weiner with The Winner.”

“Bro's game too smooth. Hit her with the pickup line and then hit the half-court shot.”

For nailing the half-court shot during the halftime show, Robbie Jamison received a whole year's worth of hot dogs. The quirky halftime festivities were presented by Sugardale Hot Dogs.