NHL Star Auston Matthews Joins Logan Paul and KSI For Latest Popular Advertisement

Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs' center, is the latest prominent athlete to contract with Prime Hydration, a brand formed by Logan Paul and KSI. The corporation revealed the new arrangement on Wednesday. Matthews is the first NHLer to join with the brand.

Auston Matthews joins Erling Halland as he signs with the brand

The 26-year-old has joined a roster stacked with talents from other sports, including Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland, UFC champions Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, and Aston Villa Women's and Switzerland national team forward Alisha Lehmann.

In addition to individual athletes, the brand has partnerships with Premier League team Arsenal, the whole UFC, and La Liga club FC Barcelona, and was prominently featured in a Super Bowl LVII commercial earlier this year. KSI also appeared at WWE's Wrestlemania in a big brand bottle costume alongside Logan Paul before his match.

Auston Matthews is ‘excited’ for his collaboration with the brand

The brand has only been around for 21 months, in January 2022, yet in that time, it has skyrocketed in popularity. Matthews is slightly pleased about his current sponsorship offer.

"I've always tried to pick and choose and be comfortable with the product, the company," Matthews said Wednesday, via The Hockey News.

He continued, “It was nice to have something like this come along and it seems like a cool opportunity, so I'm excited about it."

Along with Prime, Matthews has various endorsements, including RBC and BET99. In addition to the corporate partnerships, Matthews inked a new four-year, $53-million contract with the Leafs in August, making him the league's highest-paid player annually at $13.25 million.

Auston Matthews again comes short of winning the Lady Byng trophy

On Thursday, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin was chosen the 2024 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, defeating Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the prize, which acknowledges sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct in addition to a high quality of play. Slavin won handily with 81 first-place votes, while Pettersson placed second on the poll. Slavin is just the second defenseman to win the Lady Byng several times, following Hall of Famer Red Kelly, who won three of his four while playing as a rearguard.

