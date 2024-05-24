‘No Money Can Make Up For That’: Former MMA Champ Explains Why Conor McGregor Will Always Be ‘Jealous’ of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former ONE FC and Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren has shared his take on Conor McGregor’s recent verbal barrage against Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor went off on his former rival on a Q&A with Duelbits.

McGregor questioned Nurmagomedov’s legacy in the UFC. He also claimed that the Dagestani would be forced back into the UFC due to his alleged tax fraud case.

Ben Askren reflects on Conor McGregor’s sour take about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ben Askren has now claimed that Conor McGregor is jealous of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Askren says that McGregor, despite his riches, deep down wanted to be the most respected fighter in the world.

Askren, though, thinks that title goes to Nurmagomedov, not the Irishman. As a result, ‘The Notorious’ is bitter and will continue downgrading his opponent. Askren said on the Funky & Champ Show (via MMA Junkie):

"He'll never not do that, ever. He's going to be 80 years old attacking Khabib because he's jealous, of course. No doubt in my mind at all. He's got all the money in the world. Deep down in his heart, what he wanted to be was the most respected fighting champion on planet earth.

Askren added:

“No money can make up for that. That’s what Khabib is. Khabib is a fighting champion that everyone has a deep amount of respect for because of the way he lived his life. Conor wishes that he had that much respect for himself, but he is too busy with prostitutes and cocaine that he just can’t control himself. So, of course he’s jealous of Khabib.”

Conor McGregor has indeed achieved some amazing feats in his fighting career. He won championship belts in two weight classes at both the UFC and the Cage Warriors. However, his 2018 loss to Nurmagomedov is perhaps still fresh in the Irishman’s mind, as his words show.

What did Conor McGregor say about Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Conor McGregor was asked about the tax fraud allegations against Khabib Nurmagomedov during his Q&A with Duelbits. Given his fierce history with ‘The Eagle’, McGregor’s response wasn’t surprising. He went on a verbal tirade, saying (via MMA Junkie):

“That’s typical rat behavior. Scurrying rat. Fight for legacy, two main events or something he has in the UFC, and he owes his b*llocks to the Russian government.”

He added:

“So, he’s going to pay his f*cking money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him, and we will all welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from.”

McGregor is set to make his octagon return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is retired since UFC 254 win against Justin Gaethje in 2020.