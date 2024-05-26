Olivia Dunne Reveals Beau Paul Skenes’ Speechless Reaction To Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Photoshoot

Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast who appeared in last year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, is making headlines again with her new appearance in the magazine. And, the boyfriend, Paul Skenes, had a straightforward "Damn” response to the photoshoot.

Dunne highlighted her debut placement in the swimsuit edition as a "dream come true," underlining the brand's affinity with Sports Illustrated's mission to inspire young girls.

"There's a lot of young girls who look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated," she stated, adding, "So, both of our brands, I think, align because we both want to inspire the younger generation."

Dunne revealed Skenes' quick but passionate response during a recent red-carpet event for her second shot. The pair started dating last year, which Skenes described as a "small world type" relationship considering that they are both LSU Tigers and national champs.

Paul Skenes has been making waves in MLB since his debut

Skenes, an LSU Tigers ace, was the standout pitcher for the College World Series victors, and the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him first overall in the MLB Draft. Skenes has posted a 2.25 ERA in three starts since his debut, including six no-hit innings against the Chicago Cubs.

His ERA is only "high" because relievers allowed inherited runners to score during his MLB debut, which Skenes was charged for. Despite this, he has been outstanding, striking out 11.8 hitters every nine innings.

Dunne is a social media star with millions of followers and has seen her fame affect her everyday life, necessitating additional security and a move to online lessons. She and her gymnastics team won the national title earlier this year, cementing her place as a prominent figure in university athletics and an inspiration to many young fans.

As Dunne continues to make her name in gymnastics and modeling, and Skenes establishes himself in Major League Baseball, the couple's accomplishments are carefully monitored by their devoted fans.

Paul Skenes is coming off a loss from the last match

For the second game in a row, the Pirates had a clear road to victory, thanks to a strong start from a rookie pitcher and an offensive grand slam. But they fell again, this time 7-6 at PNC Park, despite six good innings from No. 2 overall prospect Paul Skenes due to another bullpen meltdown.

Skenes did not have his best breaking stuff and spent the majority of his day relying on his four-seamer and splinker (a splitter-sinker hybrid that is classed as a splitter). While San Francisco managed to collect six singles, it struggled to thread them together, owing in part to a number of double plays.

One of those double plays was with the splinker, which Skenes had the most success with early on. On the eight batted balls the Giants hit against the pitch, he produced six whiffs and six groundouts.

Read More: Olivia Dunne Learns About Paul Skene’s Post MLB Plans Involving Military Service