Randy Orton Says This Current Superstar Will Become WWE Champion in Future and It’s Not Bron Breaker

Randy Orton has been constantly praising a WWE superstar of late.. The Viper sees a big future WWE star in this wrestler. He says that this person has the potential to become the WWE Champion. Can you guess who he is? It’s not Bron Breakker, the newest WWE breakout star.

The wrestler who Orton is talking about is Austin Theory. He’s the one-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team championship, along with Grayson Waller. He beat John Cena retaining his United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. But that’s not the reason why Orton thinks Theory has huge potential. Orton thinks so because he has seen certain traits of Theory about which he spoke recently.



What did Randy Orton say?

While speaking to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Orton said that Austin Theory is the guy on the roster, who stands out among others. He said that he knows what to do and what not to do, and this is what makes Orton special.

“I think he's just a little more gung ho, motivated, and he sees the goal, he sees the prize, and he knows what he wants. And I think he'll definitely be a world champion one day,” Wrestling Inc quoted Randy Orton.

Orton further said that the distractions he had in his young days in WWE, weren't obstacles for Theory. This also isn’t the first time Orton has backed Theory as a standout WWE talent.

A few days ago, he had spoken about Theory, acknowledging the young wrestler, for discussing a move he does in the ring which is similar to Randy Orton’s RKO.



Orton praises Theory for asking him about a move

Randy Orton was humbled when Austin Theory came up to him once seeking his permission to do a move, which Orton also does but in a slightly different way. While speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Orton said that he was astonished by Theory’s gesture that the latter came up to him, to seek permission for doing a move.

Orton goes, “ I was so taken aback that this kid took the time and had the respect and the wherewithal to ask me if it was OK with me for him to do that. Before I could even think about what the right answer should be, I said, ‘Yes! Oh my god! Are you kidding me?’ He came to me and he asked me. I don’t know if that’s ever happened.”

However, Orton negated Theory, beating his record as the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Championship. “I don't see that happening,” Orton said. He further said that he became the champion under special circumstances, at the age of 24, and it might not be possible for any other superstar to touch that milestone in the near future.



