The trade of Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves in July 2022 was a controversial one. The Timberwolves gave up a lot for Gobert. They parted with Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, young talent like Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler, and a significant haul of future draft picks (four first-rounders and a pick swap).

Critics questioned how Gobert, another center, would fit alongside Karl-Anthony Towns on the Timberwolves. Gobert's massive contract, with a salary reaching nearly $50 million annually, was seen as a burden on the Wolves' financial flexibility.

That is when Rudy Gobert crossed paths with Aaron Rodgers.

In 2023, Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the New York Jets (formerly Green Bay Packers), surprised fans by going on a dark retreat in Oregon. For four days, Rodgers isolated himself from the outside world with no technology or human interaction except for the retreat facilitator.

This unique experience piqued the interest of Rudy Gobert. Following a challenging first season with the Timberwolves, Gobert reportedly reached out to Rodgers for advice on these retreats.

Taking Rodgers' lead, Gobert started his darkness retreat in May 2023 before joining the French National Team for the World Cup. Gobert's retreat lasted 64 hours (just under 3 days) which was slightly shorter than Rodgers'. Gobert described the retreat as a powerful reset that allowed him to reflect on his life and career. He credited the experience with helping him feel grateful and reaffirmed his place with the Timberwolves.

How Things Fell Into Place For Rudy Gobert in Minnesota Timberwolves?

Initially, after the Rudy Gobert trade from the Jazz, the Wolves were hoping to build a championship contender around Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. And, Gobert was seen as the missing piece.

However, the 2022-23 season didn't go according to plan for the Timberwolves and the team finished as the 8th seed.

Interestingly, things changed dramatically in the 2023-24 NBA Season. Gobert has seemingly returned to his elite form and the team is currently the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference.