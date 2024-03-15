'She’s Having Fun': Insider Reveals LATEST UPDATE On Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen And Joaquim Valente Romance

Since her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen has been making headlines for her romance with Joaquim Valente. The latest update on their relationship sheds light on their blossoming love story, revealing insights into how they found happiness in each other’s company.

Gisele Bündchen is finding happiness after Tom Brady divorce

Talking about their chemistry, an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly, "Gisele’s so grateful for Joaquim.” The insider added, “They’ve been practically inseparable. He makes her feel happy and alive, and she’s having fun with him."

Previously, a source also spoke about Gisele and Valente’s earlier decision to not keep things under wraps anymore. Speaking to OK Magazine, the source dished, “Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore. Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”

The insider also went on to share that "aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels,” indicating their Brazilian origin and love for fitness.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tom Brady’s Ex-Gisele Bündchen’s BF Joaquim Valente? Exploring Supermodel’s Controversial Relationship That She REFUSES To Talk About

From friends to lovers: What brought them together

After her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen has embarked on a journey of self-discovery. The former Victoria's Secret Angel reportedly found solace in the company of Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor.

Advertisement

Their relationship began in June 2023, just nine months after her divorce was finalized.

Despite initial reservations about dating after her divorce, Gisele found herself drawn to Joaquim's down-to-earth nature and inspiring personality, as per reports. Their romance may have started as a friendship, but it quickly blossomed into something more. Joaquim provided Gisele with comfort and support during her divorce, earning her admiration and trust. Due to this comfort level, their transition to lovers felt natural.

Meanwhile, both Gisele and Joaquim hail from Brazil and relocated to the United States at a young age. Joaquim and his brothers teach jiu-jitsu, a sport that resonates with Gisele's active lifestyle. Their shared interests and values contribute to the blazing chemistry. Despite the public scrutiny of being in the spotlight, Gisele and Joaquim remain focused on nurturing their relationship.

Where do Brady and Gisele stand post-divorce

While Gisele and Tom Brady may have parted ways romantically, they maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Gisele's bond with Brady's son Jack, 16, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan, also remains strong, which further highlights the former couple’s commitment towards their family.

Having said that, Gisele and Valente’s story is not just about finding love but also embracing new beginnings and what they can lead to. What’s in store for the two in the future is left to be seen but as of now they are ‘happy, inseparable and having fun’

ALSO READ: How many MVPs Does Tom Brady Have? Aaron Rodgers And Peyton Manning BEAT Tom Brady For Most MVP Awards in NFL