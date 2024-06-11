‘Short People Problems’: Braun Strowman Lifting Zelina Vega by Her Hands After Win on RAW Has WWE Fans in Splits

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is 6 feet 8 inches tall, while Zelina Vega is 5 feet 1 inches. There’s a gigantic difference in the height of both of them. However, Strowman seemed to have forgotten about it, and he might have injured Vega’s shoulder when trying to lift her hands after a win on Monday Night RAW.

The hilarious video clip is viral on social media, where Strowman is seen lifting Vega's hand, as she uncomfortably jumps up. While Zelina wasn’t part of the match, she was at the ringside, coming to the team’s rescue when Liv Morgan tried interfering in the match.

However, she became a laughing stock on social media, as she tried to participate in the team's victory pose.



Fans react hilariously

Fans on social media have reacted hilariously to Zelina Vega’s reaction when Strowman lifted her hands. One fan wrote, “He’s gotta remember she was injured not too long ago." Another said, “Short people problems.”

A third wrote, “I can not stop laughing.” A fourth user hilariously said that Vega suffered a dislocated shoulder after that moment. He said, “Vega suffered a dislocated shoulder after the impact of that arm lift.”

A fifth person wrote, “Now that's comedy without trying too hard.” One user went ahead and predicted Vega’s future, saying, "Zelina Vega confirmed out of action 6-9 Months due to a Humeral Shaft Fracture sustained on Monday Night Raw after an interaction with Braun Stroman.”



The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman partnered with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee to take on Carlito, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a six-man tag team match.

During the match, Liv Morgan made an appearance, trying to distract Dominik until she was attacked by Vega, which added more spice to the Dominik-Morgan saga that has been going on in the past few weeks.

In the end, a hot tag to Strowman did it all, as the beast ran across the three heels, giving a powerful slam to Carlito and then letting Dragon Lee do a frog splash on Carlito, scoring a pin. The ending also lays a potential storyline between Morgan and Zelina Vega in WWE.