‘Sorry That Happened’: WWE Fans React to Cody Rhodes’ Cryptic Message to the Rock on His 21-Minute Video on X

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Cody Rhodes are on the opposite side of the WWE spectrum today. The bond they shared a few weeks back no longer exists, and both of them are against each other. In the latest development, The Rock has now challenged Cody Rhodes and his “new best friend” Seth Rollins for a Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 40, Night 1, with Roman Reigns alongside him.

However, even before the match, The Great One put out a 21-minute long video on X (formerly Twitter) coming down heavily on Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion lambasted Cody for defying The Rock on February 8, in Las Vegas before the Press Meet.

“Cody you had a right to change your mind. You had won the Royal Rumble. But what The Rock doesn’t accept, is how you did it. Saw you in Las Vegas. The Rock met you. Did you tell The Rock that you wanted to say anything? ‘Hey, Rock, I’ve got something in mind, let's talk about it’, Did you say anything about it?” The Rock said.

The Rock called out Rhodes to open up ultimately minutes later when he was on the stage, talking about his family history.

Cody, so far has not said anything but has only made a cryptic post on X, saying, “I ain’t watching all that. I’m happy for you though. Or sorry that happened.”

Fans Hail Cody Rhodes for Epic Reply

Now, the fans are reacting to this post. One fan wrote, “Goddamn, the *perfect* reply.” Another wrote, “Roman Reigns is getting in the way of a good story. Cody vs Rock is the real attraction.” The third said, “Hahahaha. This is so epic. Wow.”

A fifth fan said, “Rhodes hit Rock with one meme & basically said...Get a Life Kid.” Another Cody fan said, “LMFAOOOOOO YOU BURIED BALDY’S 21 MINUTE VIDEO IN ONE PIC GOAT.”

Is a Tag Team Match on the cards?

After weeks of speculation, the Tag Team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania, finally looks like will happen, as The Rock finally opened the cards on SmackDown in Arizona on March 1.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a Tag Team Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The Rock has also laid a condition, that if he and Roman Reigns lose, the Bloodline will not be there for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2.

Fans have also shared their wild predictions on The Rock turning on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which also sets up their bout for WrestleMania 41. This outcome can happen, as The Rock is playing a heel character, and wouldn’t be ending his stint, as heel.

The Rock turning on Roman Reigns also will attract huge applause from the WWE universe, as The Great One will be back in as babyface. The next few weeks will be interesting as The Bloodline will have a contract signing with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes before their WrestleMania 40 match.

