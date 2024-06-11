Stephen A Smith and Andraya Carter Get Into Heated Debate About Marketability Amid Caitlin Clark Olympics Snub

Stephen A. Smith has yet again found himself surrounded with hot takes for his opinion on a burning basketball issue. Ever since Caitlin Clark was omitted from the USA’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics, sports analysts went haywire.

On the recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith got into a heated debate with the show’s co-host Andraya Carter. The furious give and take verbal war began when Carter was acknowledging the selectors point of view for not picking Clark for the Olympic squad.

But Smith has his opinion cliffed elsewhere, according to him, the selection should also consider names based on their out of the court presence and fan following. Warning her of how to make sense with the marketability of a player, Stephen A. said,”I am telling you right now you are going to be underpaid for the rest of what I believe will be an illustrious career unless you get your mind right about that marketing. It matters.”

Although, Andraya Carter seemed to stand her stance and replied,” I hear you, Stephen A. But I will not sacrifice my basketball knowledge and my integrity in terms of the game for marketing. My marketing is doing just fine.”

Caitlin Clark shines bright in Fever's win against Mystics

Caitlin Clark illuminated the Capital One Arena with her dazzling performance, leading the Indiana Fever to an 85-83 victory over the Washington Mystics.

The atmosphere was electrifying as fans witnessed Clark's brilliance on the court, matching her career high with 30 points in an impressive display of skill and tenacity. With seven three-pointers, Clark not only showcased her scoring prowess but also tied a league rookie record for a game.

Despite a slow start, Clark's outstanding second half, including clutch threes and crucial plays, marks her name as a rising star in the WNBA.

The Mystics, facing their 11th consecutive loss to start the season, fought valiantly but fell short against the determined Fever team led by Clark. Despite the challenging circumstances, Ariel Atkins and Stefanie Dolson's strong performances highlighted the Mystics' resilience and determination.

As the Mystics look ahead to their next game against the Liberty, they remain committed to staying together, pushing through adversity, and striving for their first win of the season.

