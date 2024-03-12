Stone Cold Steve Austin Net Worth

Whenever we talk about WWE, especially the Attitude Era of WWE one man’s name that comes to mind is the former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake had one of the most iconic WWE careers.

His anti-hero character was loved by fans. His major feud with Vince McMahon is to date one of the best stories heard in the professional wrestling industry.

His other memorable feud was with The Rock.

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin's main-event three WrestleMania, their first main-event WrestleMania 15, where Stone Cold managed to defeat him. Later, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin fought at WrestleMania 17, and Stone Cold again managed to defeat The Rock.



The final and last match between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin took place at WrestleMania XIX, which was the last match of Stone Cold, The Rock defeated Stone Cold and ended his iconic career.



Stone Cold’s career lasted for a short span and after sustaining a serious neck injury Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from professional in 2003.

Stone Cold managed to earn massive from his professional wrestling career. In this article, we will delve into his wealth and net worth.

What is ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of Stone Cold Steve Austin is $30 million. His professional wrestling majorly his run in WWE has a major contribution to his massive Net Worth.

Although Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WWE career did not last for long, he announced his retirement from WWE in 2003, after he sustained a serious neck injury. The Texas Rattle Snake made his return to Squared Circle in the year 2022 and faced Kevin Ownes at WrestleMania 38 main event.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Career Earnings

Stone Cold has been one of the top WWE superstars, many believe Stone Cold was the major reason behind WWE’s winning rating war against WCW in Monday Night Wars. Stone Cold Steve Austin is still signed by WWE under a Legends contract.

According to a report by SportsKeeda, Stone Cold gets a salary of $3 million per year as per the latest data of 2023. During his prime run in WWE (1999 - 2003) Stone Cold Steve Austin got an estimated paycheck between $5 - $12 million.

Other than his yearly paychecks from WWE, Stone Cold gets extra paychecks for his appearance on shows and he even gets a cut of his WWE Merchandise that is being sold on WWE Shop.

Steve Austin’s Early Life and Wrestling Career

Stone Cold Steve Austin whose real name is Steven James Anderson was born in Texas, on December 18, 1964. During his college days, Steven used to play football for the University of North Texas.

Austin started his journey as a professional wrestler in the year 1989, after a brief run in independent circuits, Austin got signed by a major player in the game WCW.

Austin then later in his career joined ECW and finally in the year 1995, he got signed by WWF now WWE.

King of the Ring 1996 was the birth of the Stone Cold's era. He then managed to climb up and became a major player in the game. His iconic rivalry with Vince McMahon and the birth of his anti-hero gimmick set a new bar in the industry.



Many believe Stone Cold was a major reason behind WCW losing Monday Night Wars from WWE.



Austin had major rivalries with Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and many more. Another memorable rivalry was against The Rock.

Stone Cold wrestled his third WrestleMania fight with The Rock and at WrestleMania XIX, after The Rock managed to defeat him he announced his retirement early due to a serious life-risking neck injury.



Stone Cold made his professional wrestling return in 2022 at WrestleMania 38 and wrestled a match against Kevin Ownes.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Brand Endorsements

Now after his retirement Stone Cold does not do many endorsements. His recent advertisement was seen at NFL Super Bowls where he did an ad for Kawasaki.

Other than that, Stone Cold collaborated with El Segundo Brewing Company in 2014 and formed their own Broken Skull Beer IPA. Stone Cold is seen on multiple occasions promoting his partnered brand.

Stone Cold is also working with WWE Shop. According to a report, WWE sold Stone Cold-related merchandise for around $3.66 million in year 2021.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Real Estate

Stone Cold owned multiple houses in the United States, he owned his ranch in Nevada which he named “Broken Skull Ranch 2.0) and a house in Marina Del Rey, California that he purchased in year 2009.



Later Stone Cold purchased another property side by side with his house in 2017 worth $1.49 million, Stone Cold then sold one of his houses in Marina Del Rey for 3.395 million.

Steve Austin’s Cars

Cars Price Zamboni $10,000 1971 Pontiac Firebird Formula $125,000 Cutlass Supreme $21,763 Chevrolet Camaro $20,020 Buick Century wagon $5,181 Dodge Ramcharger $12,326 Ford Bronco $2,939 Chevrolet Suburban $4,024 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 $32,994 Range Rover $86,000 Mercedes-Benz SL55 $144,700 Corvette Z06 $160,000

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s Movies and TV Shows

Movies

Years Title Roles 1999 Beyond The Mat Himself 2005 The Longest Yard Guard Dunham 2007 The Condemned Jack Conrad 2009 Damage John Brickner 2010 The Expendables Dan Paine 2010 The Stranger Tom Tomashevsky 2010 Hunt to Kill Jim Rhodes 2010 Whoop Ass Himself 2011 Recoil Ryan Varrett 2011 Knockout Dan Barnes 2011 Tactical Force Tate 2012 Maximum Conviction Manning 2013 The Package Tommy Wick 2013 Grown Ups 2 Tommy Cavanaugh 2014 Chain of Command Ray Peters 2015 The Movie Himself

TV Shows

Year Show Role 2019-Present Straight Up Steve Austin Host 2014-2017 Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge Host 2014-2016 Stone Cold Podcast Host 2012-2016 Redneck Island Host 2011 Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Guest 2003 Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest 2014 The Tonight Show With Jay Leno Guest

Who is Stone Cold Steve Austin's wife Kristin?

Stone Cold is currently married to Kristin Feres who is now known as Kristin Austin, Kristin is Stone Cold’s fourth wife.

They got married in the year 2009, and Kristin lives with Stone Cold. Steve and Kristin have no Childers of their own but Stone Cold is a proud father to three girls Stephanie, Cassidy, and Jade who were born from his second marriage. According to some reports, Kristin Austin is 50 years old.

