Triple H Breaks Silence on Botched Up Ending of Randy Orton and Gunther’s King of The Ring Match in Saudi Arabia

Gunther might have come out with a victory against Randy Orton in the King of The Ring match in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, but it can’t be called a comprehensive victory. The reason is that when Gunther executed a crucifix roll-up against Randy Orton to score a win, his shoulders were visibly raised, which means Ortan couldn’t have been pinned.

However, apart from Corey Graves on the commentary, this wasn’t mentioned by anybody, and it wasn’t even addressed after that shot. The Ring General was crowned King of The Ring. But was this part of the storyline, that Gunther would exploit Orton’s injured back to win? Can this be re-settled into another match?

Triple H speaks on the controversy

WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H has finally spoken out on the issue, sharing that he also saw that Orton’s shoulders weren’t down, but then called the referee's decision sacrosanct.

"Coming back here and seeing it back, look, I saw exactly what you saw, I saw what everybody saw, I saw what everybody is talking about. Didn't even really seem controversial to me, it just seemed like Randy Orton's shoulder wasn't down. But, I'm gonna say this, the referee's decision is final. GUNTHER is your King of the Ring,” WWE quoted Triple H.



Will there be a rematch between Orton and Gunther?

Yes, there is a high possibility of Gunther squaring off against Randy Orton in yet another match. Triple H has given strong hints of this happening. He said that he wants to see a bout between them once again, as both Randy and Gunther would definitely like to go against each other one more time.

“I think if I know anything about GUNTHER, he will want to have another shot at that, to take the controversy out, to take the asterisk off of the page where it says King of the Ring for him. I think he will want to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is better than Randy Orton,” Hunter said.

But he didn’t reveal when this will happen. As Gunther is expected to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024, his match with Orton might take place at Clash at The Castle on June 15, 2024. Let’s see who gets the final laugh here.

