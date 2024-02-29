Virgil, former WWE Star, AKA Michael Jones, dies at 61, Find out cause of death

Former WWE star, Michale Jones, better known by his ring name, Virgil passed away on Wednesday. He was 61. The news of his death was first confirmed by his friend and wrestling referee, Mark Charles III.

He broke the news on Instagram saying, “It is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones, and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal.”

However, the cause of Virgil’s death is not known. All we know is that he had been unwell for the last two years, as he suffered two strokes in 2022. Virgil also was suffering from dementia for a long time.

Virgil was keeping unwell

In April 2022, the former WWE star broke the news himself on his X account. He said that after one of his arms stopped working, he consulted a doctor after which he got to know that he suffered two strokes and was also in the early stages of neurological disease dementia.

“The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to affect me,” he said on his X post.

Advertisement

Dementia is a progressive disease of the brain, which impairs the cognitive function of the brain, causing memory loss and speech difficulty. The condition worsens with time, and at one point the patient loses all the memory and is confined to bed in his last days.

Fundraising was done for Virgil

A fundraising campaign was initiated by his friends and family to cover up his medical expenses and other things. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise $400 to help Virgil.

The wrestling veteran offered to send out autographed pictures of him to anyone who donated $25 or more. The donations went up nearly 10 times, and the collections went up to $4,636.

Returned to WWE in 2010

Virgil who worked with WWE (then WWF) from 1986-1995 marked a brief return to the company in 2010, when he worked with Ted Dibiase Jr. Virgil assisted Dibiase in his old bodyguard character but left the company within a month.

He also made his appearances at Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019 and 2020, and made his appearances as an ally of Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

WWE and AEW paid their tributes to the wrestling veteran on their social media account. "There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you, Mike,” WWE wrote.

Virgil was highly popular in the 1980s, and he was a sidekick to ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted Dibiase. However, Virgil lost fame after he left WWE in 1995.

ALSO READ: Former WWE Star Points Out Huge Difference in How Triple H and Vince McMahon Run The Game