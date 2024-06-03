Washington Commanders Release Brandon McManus Amid Allegations of Sexual Assault With Jaguars

The Washington Commanders have decided to release kicker Brandon McManus. He was charged with allegations of sexual assault by two women. These women were working as flight attendants for the Jacksonville Jaguars September 28 flight to London.

They have filed a lawsuit in civil court accusing McManus of inappropriate behavior. Both women claim McManus attempted to kiss one of them. It doesn't end there, as they even accused the footballer of touching them both inappropriately while they were performing their duties.

Commanders React to Assault Allegations by Releasing Brandon McManus

The news of his release reached the audience on Sunday. The final decision was tweeted by their official X account. He stated, “We have released K Brandon McManus.” The lawsuit seeks damages of over $1 million.

However, McManus, through his attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, has strongly denied the allegations. The whole incident was labeled "absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false." Gallaway also stated that they intend to "aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity." The attorney went on to describe the claims by the flight attendants as an extortion attempt.

Messages seeking comment from McManus' camp were not immediately returned. Fans, on the other hand, had mixed reactions to the entire episode. Few believed that the incident took place and that he should be punished for his deed, while others expressed that they were still skeptical about believing their idol could do such a thing. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commanders had signed McManus on March 14 after a successful season with the Jaguars. During this time, he went 30 for 37 on field goals and made all 35 of his point-after attempts. Over his 10-season NFL career, McManus has played for the Broncos. Brandon won a Super Bowl in 2015 with the Colts while he was on this team.

The lead counsel representing the flight attendants, Tony Buzbee, also expressed his strong statement. He is known for representing two dozen women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment.

Buzbee stated that he and his clients attempted to resolve the matter without litigation. However, their efforts were met with "arrogance, ignorance, and stupidity," similar to the response from Watson's team in his cases.

Buzbee highlighted the seriousness of the allegations in front of the authority. He also noted that they had thoroughly vetted the claims from the victims. Lastly, he also mentioned that he had spoken with witnesses before filing the lawsuit.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, Gallaway reiterated the defense’s stance. He even called the allegations a “demonstrably false extortion attempt.”

A spokesperson for the commanders stated that the team is investigating the situation. The team and its members also mentioned that they have been in communication with McManus’ agent and the NFL office. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously,” the spokesperson added.

The Jaguars acknowledged the complaint and talked about the importance of maintaining an organization. They stated, “As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class.”

This legal battle is affecting McManus' career and reputation in front of sports enthusiasts, fellow members, family, and so on. The allegations come at a time when the NFL is increasingly scrutinized for how it handles cases involving player misconduct.

Brandon McManus’ Future is at Stake Amid the Charges

The case will not only impact McManus’ professional future but also test the NFL's commitment. The fans could now see how the team addresses issues of sexual misconduct while maintaining the integrity of the sport.

The commanders' decision to release McManus is a big and serious verdict. Although it was a loss for a great player, the team showed how they handled such allegations. For the time being, McManus maintains his innocence.

Advertisement

Also read: Brandon McManus Alleged Sexual Assault Has Put Jacksonville Jaguars Team Under Fire as Marijuana Details Here

The legal process will determine the truthfulness of the claims made against him. For now, the situation remains a point of concern for all parties involved. Let us know in the comments if you support the Washington Commanders’ decision to drop McManus.

Advertisement