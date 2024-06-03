Watch: Donald Trump Appears to Tell Khabib Nurmagomedov He Will End Palestine War in Viral Video From UFC 302

A viral social media video has claimed to reveal the details of the conversation between Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The duo had an impromptu meet-up at UFC 302. Trump attended the event in Newark, New Jersey.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, was in his teammate Islam Makhachev’s corner. Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier via a fifth-round submission in the main event. After the fight, Nurmagomedov was spotted having a word with Trump.

What did Donald Trump tell Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s meeting intrigued fans. They were keen to know what the duo discussed. A viral video suggests that Nurmagomedov urged Trump to end the genocide in Palestine. He said, "I know you're gonna stop all this Palestine war."

Trump responded by saying: "We're gonna stop it. I'm gonna stop it." Nurmagomedov appeared to say ‘Thank You’ before the duo had a firm handshake. The interaction has become a popular topic among MMA fans.

Nurmagomedov wants Trump to end the war if he becomes president again. Trump, however, recently spoke about punishing pro-Palestine protestors. His recent words with Nurmagomedov, though, could be an effort to rectify his standpoint.

Former UFC title challenger reacts to Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s conversation

Former UFC title challenger Jake Shields reacted to the conversation between Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He gave the Dagestani props for taking the opportunity to convey his wish to Trump.

Shields, though, expressed skepticism at Trump’s stance on the situation. Shields thinks Trump is an unequivocal Israel supporter. Shields doubts whether Trump will actually change his direction. However, he thinks it’s good that Nurmagomedov got his message across.

Shields wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Love seeing Khabib tell Trump to stop the genocide. Overall, I like Trump much more than Biden, but his unequivocal support for Israel is a deal-breaker for me. Almost all of his funding comes from ultra zionist so he's unlikely to switch directions, but still, good hes hearing it.”

Trump has never made any public comment about the war in Gaza. However, as per VOX, he has a stern stance against Palestinian supporters on US college campuses. Trump reportedly referred to it as “Radical Revolution.”