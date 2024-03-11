Watch: Lakers ACKNOWLEDGE WWE Champion Roman Reigns by Playing His Theme Song During Their Win Over Wolves

Even though it wasn’t a WWE event from any angle, the basketball match between LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com arena turned into one, when WWE Champion Roman Reigns’ theme started playing all of a sudden.

It might have happened as one of the LA Lakers players, LeBron James, is a huge WWE fan. When the match was in the final 3 minutes, and LA Lakers were 10 points ahead of the Wolves, D’ Angelo Russell was bringing the ball to their side of the court, and Reigns’ theme suddenly started playing.

ALSO READ: John Cena Drops Massive Hints About His WWE WrestleMania 40 Return

Probably inspired from what he heard, James then took the ball to the basket and right into TJ Warren’s chest for the tough finish to give the Lakers a 12-point advantage. The game was over, with ‘The King’ and company securing a 120-109 win.

A Fantastic Win

With the win over the Wolves, the LA Lakers have now won two matches in a row after their Friday win over Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. D’Anglelo Russell was the star of the match, with 44 points and the game-winning floater.

He finished with 27 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. On the other hand, LeBron James had 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in his return game. James, however, continues to struggle with a sore left ankle, but it might not have any effect on his game at all.

Advertisement

Will Roman Reigns remain the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 ?

Although Roman Reigns remains hell-bent on forcing people to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief, the question is will he remain one on WrestleMania 40?

Cody Rhodes has padded up to ‘finish his story’ at WrestleMania 40, and finally dethrone Roman Reigns from the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship throne. According to many wrestling observers, there are high chances of Reigns losing his WWE Championship to Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

That might happen either after Rhodes wins the match cleanly with outside help from Seth Rollins against other Bloodline members, or it could happen that The Rock turns on Roman Reigns during their Tag Team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins and Rhodes.

All said and done, Roman Reigns is highly expected to lose his title belt, and who knows, he might also lose the ‘Tribal Chief’ title given to him. WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6,7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ALSO READ: Seth Rollins Gives a Strong Reaction to the Rock’s Return to WWE and His Inclusion As Board Member of TKO Group