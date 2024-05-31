Watch: Leaked Audio of Anthony Edward Trash Talking Kyrie Irving During Game 4 Goes Viral

Anthony Edwards led the charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they secured a crucial Game 4 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

The young sensation displayed his full range of skills, contributing a game-high 29 points to propel his team to a 105-100 win on the road. However, it wasn't just Edwards' on-court performance that caught the attention of fans worldwide.

A leaked audio clip capturing a heated exchange between Edwards and Kyrie Irving during the game has set social media abuzz, shedding light on the competitive fire burning between the two star players.

In the snippet, Edwards can be heard taunting Irving with a defiant statement, "Let’s go back to Minnesota, man. You thought it was over?"

However, Anthony Edwards' trash-talking wasn't just for show, as evidenced by the impact it had on the Timberwolves' Game 4 performance.

Despite the team facing an insurmountable 3-0 deficit, Edwards' confident and brash demeanor set a tone for the night that invigorated the team and fans alike. His verbal jab at Irving came at a crucial moment in the game, demonstrating his ability to heighten the intensity of the already charged atmosphere.

The 22-year-old superstar didn't just talk the talk; he walked the walk with an outstanding on-court performance, racking up 29 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. His leadership and fiery spirit were instrumental in the Timberwolves' efforts to stave off elimination, injecting a new level of energy and determination into the team.

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards are having verbal war for long

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards have been engaged in a heated verbal war leading up to and during the Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edwards' bold declaration of "I got Kyrie" before the series commenced seemed to have backfired as Irving dominated Game 1, scoring thirty points and leading the Mavericks to a victory.

Analysts and fans alike were taken aback by Irving's exceptional performance, particularly against Edwards' 1-on-1 defense.

In response to Edwards' statement, Kyrie Irving addressed the situation in an interview, expressing that he used it as motivation for his standout performance in Game 1.

During his feature on Inside the NBA, when Charles Barkley asked Irving for a reaction, he said, “Used it as motivation. When I was sitting at home and I saw it, I was like, this is a nod of respect. Also, I knew what type of game was going to be in Game 1 and for the rest of the series.”

However, keeping his same composure off the field, the Mavs star added: “So, you’re right, I was at home with my family watching Game 7 and ANT comes out and says, ‘I got Kyrie,’ but also that’s a ‘no fear’ mentality, and that’s why we love ANT. So coming out tonight, I knew that he was going to pressure me a little bit.”

