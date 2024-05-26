WATCH: UFC Legend Urijah Faber Submits BJJ Icon Jeff Glover

Former UFC title challenger Urijah Faber has stunned fans with his latest submission win against Jeff Glover who is a bona-fide BJJ legend in the A1 Combat event.

Faber is a former WEC champion. The MMA pioneer also challenged for the UFC title multiple times. He was one of the first star attractions in the lighter-weight classes in the UFC.

Urijah Faber Shockingly Submits Jeff Glover

During his fighting career, Faber has faced world-class opponents. He has taken on quite a few MMA legends in WEC and UFC as well. However, his match against Jeff Glover was strictly under BJJ rules.

Glover is a master of the art of BJJ. Hence, Faber’s win is a very impressive feat. The 45-year-old got a hold of his opponent’s neck to force a tap from Glover.

Faber is currently retired from the UFC. He started the A1 Combat promotion. ‘The California Kid’ is tirelessly growing it collaborating with streaming platform UFC Fight Pass. Faber aspires to grow it bigger and claims that people are interested in these fights.

He said after beating Glover (via Yarbarker), "I wanna start doing combat Jiu-Jitsu matches….There's a real demand for this…my objective is for combat Jiu-Jitsu to really prep people for mixed martial arts."

Urijah Faber’s UFC career

Urijah Faber was a WEC champion. He beat Dominick Cruz, Jens Pulver, and more before making his UFC debut in 2011. Faber came up against some world-class opponents during his run in the UFC.

He initially retired in 2016 before returning in 2019. Faber beat Ricky Simon in his return before suffering a KO loss against Petr Yan. Faber hasn’t fought since. He had a 35-11 MMA record and is a true veteran of the sport.

He coached opposite to Conor McGregor in the TUF 22. Faber’s team won the TUF that season. Apart from that, Faber is also the founder of the Team Alpha Male gym. TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt, Chad Mendes, Deiveson Figueiredo, and more are some of the most famous alumni of the gym.

While Faber has retired from MMA, he is still immersed in the game. His recent submission win against an icon like Glover has sent social media into a frenzy.