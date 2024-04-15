When John Cena Tried To Explain What ‘You Can’t See Me’ Meant To a Fan’s Grandmother

John Cena’s popularity cuts across all age groups. His famous catchphrase, ‘You Can’t See Me’ has been a hit among his fans for years. Even today when Cena is not wrestling and is busy in Hollywood, his famous line, ‘You Can’t See Me’ which he used for his opponents in WWE chases him.

It was about last year when John Cena was sitting with a fan’s grandmother, and the old lady enquired about his famous catchphrase. In return, a charismatic Cena tried to explain the catchphrase in the most hilarious manner. The reactions of fans to this gesture of Cena was priceless.

When Granny Said ‘You Can’t See Me’ to John Cena

Cena was sitting with an old lady for some tea and that’s when she asked Cena about this. The old lady said that her granddaughter told her that she wouldn’t be able to see John Cena. "Do you know, my granddaughter, who is an avid fan, said that I wouldn't be able to see you?" she said.

To this, Cena replied, "I can explain. So, I'm a bit of a rabble rouser." The old lady who looks a bit like Cloris Leachman smiled and said, "How exciting".

“And one of the things that younger people know me for is this ridiculous dance maneuver where I wave my hand in front of my face and I say, 'You can't see me,'" Cena continued. "But I don't say it like that, I say, 'YOU CAN'T SEE ME," the WWE legend added.

Then, Granny repeated Cena’s line against him, and that was just eye-feasting. The video soon became a rage and was hit on social media. It achieved nearly 5 million views within no time, with fans applauding Cena for his warm and friendly gesture towards the old lady.

Fans Hail Cena

"This is the single greatest thing I have ever watched and nothing humanity does in the future will top it,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “As much as so many hate and meme on john cena you have to respect how kind he is and how he does a lot of make a wishes.”

A third said, “I have absolutely no interest in wrestling but this man is adorable.”

On the professional front, John Cena just got his movie Ricky Stanicky released on March 7, 2024. The Cenation leader also made a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40’s main event.

