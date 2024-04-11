When Michael Jordan Complemented Kobe Bryant’s Work Ethic: ‘He Wants It So Bad He’s Willing to Go to the Extreme’

Former NBA player and basketball legend Kobe Bryant is regarded by many as one of the most influential basketball personalities to ever grace the hardwood court. Bryant’s contribution to the sport of basketball is often looked upon as inspirational, and it's no secret to those who have either played against or watched the five-time Champion in action.

One of the many NBA greats who laced up against Bryant and have consistently admired his game is Bulls legend and fellow basketball icon, Michael Jordan. Having played against Bryant for four seasons, Jordan witnessed firsthand Bryant’s evolution from a young rookie into an NBA Champion at age 23.

In multiple interviews, Jordan has complemented Bryant’s dedication and approach to the game. In one such Interview with acclaimed sports journalist Ahmad Rashad, Jordan candidly expressed his views on Bryant’s impact on the NBA.

Jordan Complemented Bryant’s Competitive Mentality

In 2011, during a sitdown with veteran sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, Jordan was asked about who he believes is the best in the game; Lebron James or Kobe Bryant. James at the time, was coming off of his first championship win, while Bryant’s illustrious career was nearing its end.

Taking his time to respond, Jordan said, “In terms of dominance of the game of basketball at this stage, It's Lebron. Championship wise, Kobe Bryant.” Jordan continued, “He wants it so bad he’s willing to go to the extreme. He is cursed as much as I am. If you had to pick between the two that would be a tough choice, but five beats one.”

The 14-time All-Star viewed Bryant’s resilient nature as the difference-maker between him and everyone else in the league. Known for his “Mamba Mentality”, Bryant believed that no matter how skilled he was, there was always a way to elevate his talent.

Bryant’s efforts earned him five NBA Championships (2000-2002, 2009, 2010), two finals MVPs (2009, 2010), one regular season MVP (2008), two scoring titles (2006, 2007), and 18 All-Star selections, among other achievements.

Kobe Bryant will continue to be one of basketball’s all-time greats, and will forever be remembered for his work ethic and overall impact on the beautiful sport of Basketball.

