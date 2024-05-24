Who Is NHL Star Sidney Crosby's Girlfriend? All About Model Kathy Leutner

Sidney Crosby's leadership on and off the rink helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cup victories in 2009, 2016, and 2017. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP twice. His accomplishments include several scoring titles, MVP trophies, and Olympic gold medals, cementing his position as one of Hockey's greatest of all time.

But, today we are not here to talk about Sidney Crosby, but about someone who has been with him through his rough phase and helping him cope through it. Today, we will delve into Kathy Leutner’s life who is Crosby’s girlfriend.

Who is Kathy Leutner?

Sidney Crosby's girlfriend, Kathy Leutnеr, is a popular American model. She grew up with her parents, John and Judith Lеutnеr, and has one sister, Jennifer Ann Dybsky. Kathy graduated from Chantilly High School in 2004 and was actively involved in athletics, notably lacrosse, where she demonstrated her athletic abilities.

The couple's journey began when they were met by a mutual acquaintance, and the connection was immediate. Their bond has grown stronger over the last twelve years. Currently, they dwell in their beautiful estate on Grand Lake in Halifax. While Kathy flourishes in her modeling profession, her long-term romance with Sidnеy Crosby continues to captivate fans and NHL followers alike.

Kathy Leutnеr is originally from Chantilly, Virginia. She has established herself as a sought-after model, appearing on the covers of several publications. Her professional path has included several notable appearances in "Fitness" magazine. Aside from her modeling career, she has gained notice for her relationship with famed ice hockey star Sidney Crosby.

How long has the couple been dating?

The couple has been in a relationship for 16 years, having met in 2008 through a mutual friend. Despite their longstanding relationship, they opted to keep their personal lives secret.

What is Kathy Lautner's age, height and weight?

Kathy Leutnеr was born on December 13, 1987, in Chantilly, Virginia. She is 36 years old as of May 2024. Kathy Lеutnеr, 36, demonstrates her dedication to fitness with a thin, beautiful physique tailor-made for her modeling career. Standing 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 meters) tall, her blonde hair and brown eyes add to her appeal.

What does she do for living?

Kathy Leutnеr is a fitness model, and her photos can be found in reputable fitness magazines. One of her most notable accomplishments was getting featured in a well-known fitness magazine. Her success is based on her athletic background and desire for fitness.

In 2011, she rose to new heights as a model in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition. She has collaborated with well-known apparel labels such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Nakеd, and Famous, which helped her develop her reputation in the business.

