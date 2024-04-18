Retired New York Yankees superstar, Alex Rodriguez penned a tribute for Patrick Mahomes as he was named in the 2024 TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.

Rodriguez jokingly admitted to trying to steer young Patrick Mahomes toward baseball. The connection goes back to their fathers. A-Rod used to play ball with Pat Mahomes Sr., Patrick's dad. Seeing young Patrick's talent, Alex Rodriguez, perhaps hoping to see a Mahomes continue a baseball legacy, told him "the money's in baseball, baby" and encouraged him to focus on that sport. Looking back, A-Rod admits to giving Mahomes "the worst advice ever" - to stick to baseball because the money was better.

Here's the complete write-up by Alex Rodriguez dedicated to Patrick Mahomes:

Luckily for NFL fans, Mahomes didn't listen. He stuck with football and has led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. While baseball might have missed out on a Mahomes, the NFL is certainly happy he chose the gridiron!

Patrick Mahomes’ Tryst With Baseball

Patrick played baseball in high school and even at Texas Tech University, but eventually focused solely on football. In high school, he threw a no-hitter and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers after college. Despite his baseball talent, football became his main focus.

Why Patrick Mahomes Choosing Football Over Baseball Was The Best Decision Ever?

Patrick Mahomes is a superstar in the NFL. He's led the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl twice, been named league MVP, and earned numerous accolades. Interestingly, the Chiefs QB was drafted in a late round and only played a handful of college games. Mahomes himself has said he enjoys football more than baseball. Picking the sport he loved more has been a crucial factor in his NFL success.

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Is a Former MLB Pitcher

Patrick Mahomes' father is Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr., also known as Pat Mahomes Sr. He was a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher. Pat Mahomes Sr. played professionally from 1992 to 2003 for several teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Though he never reached superstar status, he had a respectable career that spanned over 11 years.

NFL vs MLB

The NFL generates significantly more revenue than MLB due to its larger TV contracts and higher fan attendance. Currently, it is the most popular sport in North America, with higher average attendance and TV viewership. MLB is still very popular but with a slightly smaller and more regional fanbase.