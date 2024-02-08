Will Virat Kohli Be a Part of the Squad for Third IND vs ENG Test? BCCI Official Drops Massive Hint

Questions regarding Virat Kohli’s presence in the third and fourth Test against England still remain unanswered as no information has yet been received from the cricketer, as stated by a BCCI official.

BCCI selectors are all set to sit together on Thursday to decide the squad for the next Test, scheduled to take place in Ranchi. However, as per the latest statement given by a BCCI official to a leading news house, Virat Kohli has not yet updated the board about his availability in the remaining Tests. Thus, it is being assumed that the ace Indian cricketer will not be featuring in the next two Tests as well.

Will Virat be a part of the squad for 3rd Test?

However, as per the board, whenever Virat confirms his availability, he will be included in the squad immediately. Speaking with a leading newspaper, a BCCI official said, “Virat will decide when he wants to make a comeback to the Indian side. He hasn’t informed us till now but whenever he decides to play, he will be included in the team.”

Virat missed out on the first two Tests of the India vs England series in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam respectively. He practiced with the team for a day in Hyderabad but left soon after, citing personal reasons. It was requested by BCCI that no speculations be made about the nature of his personal reasons and his privacy be respected.

AB de Villiers reveals the reasons behind Virat’s absence

After various assumptions about what possibly could be the reason behind Virat’s absence from the Test matches, his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and close friend AB de Villiers revealed that the cricketer is expecting his second child and hence, has chosen to spend time with his family.

Advertisement

“Yes, his second child is on the way. It’s family time and things are important to him… I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. He has made absolutely the right decision,” said the former South African cricket star in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Virat Kohli Really Ending 8-Year Rs 110 Crore Deal With PUMA? Find Out

IND vs ENG third Test

After leveling the series 1-1 by recording a spectacular victory in Vishakhapatnam, Team India will be facing England at Rajkot in the Third test match of the series, scheduled for February 15-19. The squad for the same has not been announced yet but is expected to come in soon.

ALSO READ: Will Virat Kohli Play Next Three IND vs ENG Tests? Coach Rahul Dravid Gives Major Update