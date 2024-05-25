WWE Superstar Credits Triple H, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman For Making Him Star; Find Out Who He Is

There’s a proverb that says, "When success comes late, you value it more". For a current WWE superstar, this adage stands true because he was there right in the company for the last 14 years, but didn't see the success he has today,

The Rock came to WWE in 1996, he was a big star by 1998. John Cena came to WWE in 2002, he was a big name by 2005. Roman Reigns entered WWE in 2012, he achieved stardom by 2015. But this superstar had been there since 2010, but couldn’t didn’t get that fame till 2024.

We are talking about the recent WWE sensation Jey Uso, son of WWE legend Rikishi and the other half of the Usos. Jey Uso’s raging popularity in WWE doesn’t seem to be ending, as seen by his reception at WWE Backlash in France. The entire LDLC Arena reverberated with the chants of ‘Yeets’ theme of Jey Uso. Jey Uso has been thankful enough to his fans and everybody, but has also now revealed the names of people who have made him a star today.



What has Jey Uso said?

In an interview at Busted Open Radio, Jey Uso credited WWE CCO Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman for elevating him to stardom. He credited the three for his meteoric rise in the company, saying that it pushed his game in the company.

Jey goes, “Being with Hunter (Triple H) and Roman and Paul Heyman, you know, it just brought my game up, man. It brought everyone's game up around us and I was just really happy to watch that unfold,” he said.

Jey also stated that when the focus was made on his promos by tapping the emotional part, it worked wonders. “Every little thing that we did in the ring or on camera was just like, to me, just magnified 10, 100 times more,” he added.

How did Jey Uso turn into a star in WWE?

Jey’s fortunes in WWE saw a turnaround when he broke away from The Bloodline in the second half of June 2023, and went on to feud with Roman Reigns. He clashed against the Tribal Chief, at SummerSlam which though ended up in a losing attempt, but succeeded in establishing him as a prominent face in WWE. His promos were cut efficiently, which were intended to push him. All of this resulted in the success of his character in WWE.

A report had also surfaced a few months ago, which said that Jey Uso was turned into a babyface, to push his merchandise sales, which is exactly what happened. WWE CCO Triple H knows that Jey’s stocks in WWE are rising and thereby he was booked in a World Heavyweight title match against Damian Priest at Backlash.



Although Jey lost that match, the French crowd showed enormous love for him. So, Jey Uso shall see more of his championship matches in WWE soon.

