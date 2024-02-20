On February 18, YouTuber and Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat attended the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game held at the iconic Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana as a special guest. Cenat hit the court representing Team Shannon. Despite being 5'3" in height, Kai Cenat contributed four points to Team Shannon's 100-91 win over Team Stephen A.

Following the NBA All-Star Game, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe threw some shade at Kai Cenat during a debate on First Take. Shannon's opinion revolved around Jaylen Brown's Dunk Contest performance where he attempted to leap over Kai Cenat seated in a chair.

Apparently, Sharpe wasn't feeling it at all. He couldn't believe that Brown got a score of 47.6 out of 50 for that dunk. The NFL Hall of Famer wasn't holding back and compared Brown's dunk to some epic ones from the past. He pointed out how other players jumped over giants like Aaron Gordon over Tacko Fall and Matt McClung over Shaq.

"The man's (Kai Cenat) already three-foot-tall. You put him in a chair, now he's 1'5"," quipped Sharpe during the debate.

Kai Cenat went off on Shannon Sharpe after he saw the NBA legend making fun of his height while talking about his Dunk Contest appearance.

He did not hold back. He slammed his fist on the desk so hard that something even broke off-camera.

"Oh, come on, Shannon! Seriously?" Cenat was just in disbelief, shaking his head. "I didn't know he said this stuff. Shannon, seriously, man, not cool!"

After Kai’s reaction blew up, NBA fans were in stitches. Here's how trollers responded on X, formerly Twitter.

"Bro is a dwarf."

"Every time he walked away he got smaller."

"1’5 is dirty work."

"He really the same height as the chair."

"Nigga stood up and it was like his body didn’t move at all."

A few hours after Kai Cenat’s reaction went viral, Shannon Sharpe opened up on Nightcap with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Sharpe clarified that he didn't intend to mock Cenat. To patch things up, both Shannon and Johnson extended an invitation to Cenat to join them on the show and clear out any misunderstandings.