Imagine Dragons to perform at the 2024 IPL final in Chennai? Here's what you need to know

Imagine Dragons will perform at the IPL final in Chennai on May 26. Lead singer Dan Reynolds praised Virat Kohli and expressed excitement about performing in India again.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 24, 2024  |  10:34 PM IST |  3.7K
Imagine Dragons to perform during IPL T20 final
Imagine Dragons to perform during IPL T20 final (Credit: Instagram/ IPLT20 & Imagine Dragons)
Key Highlight
  • Imagine Dragons will perform at the IPL final in Chennai on May 26
  • Dan Reynolds praised Virat Kohli, calling him the GOAT

Great news for fans of cricket and music. The American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons will perform at the IPL final in Chennai on May 26. Lead singer Dan Reynolds made this announcement on Star Sports through a post on X.

Dan Reynolds hails Virat Kohli

Beyond the information sharing, Dan Reynolds made a special point of commending the Indian cricket hero Virat Kohli

“This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans. Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career,” said Reynolds. His love for Kohli and eagerness for performance were apparent.

Imagine Dragons to perform during IPL T20 final (Credit: Instagram/ IPLT20)

Warm welcome in India

Imagine Dragons have played in India before. They performed at Lollapalooza India, inaugurated in 2023. Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai was the host of this international music festival from January 28-29, 2023. 

During one show, he greeted them with namaste and expressed his gratitude to them, saying, “This is the first of many shows. You people have been nice and kind. Your food is amazing. Thank you for receiving me with such kindness. What a pleasure it has been to be here today.”

Imagine Dragons to perform during IPL T20 final (Credit: Instagram/Imagine Dragons)

Anticipation builds toward final

The final match is scheduled to take place between Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR and another team that has yet to secure a spot, which has led to great anticipation among fans. While Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR already qualified for the final, fans are eagerly waiting for this last game of the IPL season.

An evening full of thrills awaits as high-octane cricket meets global bands like Imagine Dragons. Sports mixed with music gives birth to something unimaginable. The combination of sports and music will be watched by spectators around the globe.

FAQs

When and where will Imagine Dragons perform?
Imagine Dragons will perform at the IPL final in Chennai on May 26.
What did Dan Reynolds say about Virat Kohli?
Dan Reynolds praised Virat Kohli, calling him the GOAT and the God of all fans.
