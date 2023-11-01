5 YouTubers who featured in 5 Nights at Freddy's movie ft. CoryxKenshin

The Five Nights at Freddy's series has always had a deep relationship with its committed following, and that connection reached new heights when the FNAF movie, created by Blumhouse Productions, was released in theaters on October 27. The film not only brought the renowned animatronic horrors to life on the big screen, but it also included several beloved YouTubers in cameo parts, much to the pleasure of fans. Let's take a deeper look at the five YouTubers who made remarkable appearances in the film, including CoryxKenshin's notable cameo as seen in the movie.

CoryxKenshin

CoryxKenshin, a notable YouTube personality known for his gaming content, appeared prominently in the FNAF film. He played a taxi driver who unintentionally transports Josh Hutcherson's character's little sister and a broken Freddy animatronic. CoryxKenshin's appearance has been highly anticipated by fans since the film's teaser emerged in May, and it did not disappoint. His appearance highlighted his acting abilities and provided a pleasant twist to the story.

8-bit Ryan

8-bit Ryan, another big personality in the FNAF community, played a role in the film that was well-received by fans. In an homage to the game's backstory, he was featured in Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria's 'Employees of the Month' display case. This tiny yet pleasant cameo pays tribute to his contributions to the FNAF community.

Baz

Baz, who is well-known for his amusing gaming content and commentary, was also seen in the display case with 8-bit Ryan. The inclusion of Baz in this appearance indicates the creators' respect for the YouTubers who have contributed to the growth of the FNAF community.

FusionZGamer

FusionZGamer, known for his FNAF games and video, was also included in the display case, finishing out the list of YouTubers who have contributed to the FNAF universe. His presence exemplifies the FNAF community's collaborative attitude.

MatPat

MatPat, the founder of the renowned YouTube channel The Game Theorists, played a waiter in the FNAF film Sparky's Diner. MatPat is well-known for his detailed analysis of video game mythology, particularly the FNAF series. His presence as a waiter is a wonderful Easter egg for those who are familiar with his work.

These YouTubers, along with Razzbowski and Dawko, made the FNAF movie even more thrilling for fans by paying tribute to the fanbase's devotion to the brand. Their cameos emphasized the special link that exists between creators and their viewers, making the FNAF film a real celebration of the franchise and its devoted fandom. The designers of the film acknowledged the importance these YouTubers had on the FNAF universe, and their presence was a pleasant surprise for fans, enriching the whole movie-watching experience. It's a monument to the strength of fan interaction as well as the franchise's sustained success.

