Curious about Bhad Bhabie's love-filled baby shower for daughter Kali Love? Peek inside

Bhad Bhabie, known off-stage as Danielle Bregoli, and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, celebrated the imminent arrival of their first child with an extravagant baby shower. Take a look!

Published on Feb 07, 2024
Bhad Bhabie, also known off-stage as Danielle Bregoli, and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, held a lavish baby shower to celebrate the arrival of their first child. The couple, who were excited about the birth of their baby girl, whom they will name Kali Love, went to great lengths to throw a memorable love-themed party, as per E-News. 

Love is in the air: The theme 

The baby shower, held on February 4th, had a Valentine's Day theme, spreading love and warmth throughout the venue, "For the details, I really wanted a Valentine's Day theme, so "Kali Love Story" just felt right," Bhad Bhabie shared. 

Heart-shaped arches welcomed guests, and the area was decorated with red roses, pink balloons, and magenta curtains. The atmosphere was romantic and exciting as friends and family came to celebrate the growing family. 

A massive neon sign boldly flashed the name "Kali Love," serving as a focal point above Bhad Bhabie's seat. A huge wardrobe also featured a variety of pink baby clothes, hinting at the newborn's fashion-forward future. Every aspect, from the decorations to the setting, was carefully chosen to convey the theme of love and celebration. 

Sweet treats and signature drinks: The delights 

Guests were treated to various delicious treats, such as pink cotton candy and teddy bear party favors. To complement the romantic setting, creative drinks, including "A Kali Love Story," "Made w/ Love," and "Kastle of Love," were served, bringing whimsy and charm to the celebration. The culinary choices ensured the baby shower was filled with love and creativity. 

Expressions of joy: Bhad Bhabie's perspective 

Bhad Bhabie reflected on the wonderful event, expressing her happiness in celebrating the impending arrival of her daughter, Kali Love. She expressed her gratitude for the tremendous love and support from their closest friends and family, highlighting how lovely the day was. "It was the best day!" she said. 

Bhad Bhabie, dressed in a scarlet dress with lace and sheer detailing, radiated happiness as she imagined sharing beloved experiences with her daughter in the years ahead, "It came out better than I imagined and I can't wait to show our baby girl these photos when she gets older," she added. 

Bhad Bhabie's pregnancy journey has been exciting and enthusiastic, ushering in a new chapter in her life. From her viral stardom after appearing on a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil to her budding rap career, which includes collaborations with musicians such as Lil Yachty, she has captivated audiences with her talent and personality.

She announced her pregnancy in December and revealed the baby's gender in a Marc Jacobs and BARRAGÁN campaign, solidifying her transition into motherhood. 

Know more about Bhad Bhabie:

What is Bhad Bhabie's real name?
Bhad Bhabie's real name is Danielle Bregoli.
Who is Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend?
Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend is Le Vaughn. They celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child together with a love-themed baby shower.
