Byju's refund dispute turns dramatic: Parent hilariously removes TV from office in viral video

A family's attempt to obtain a refund from Byju's, a well-known Ed-tech company, took a rather unconventional turn. The incident occurred when the family attempted to obtain a refund for an unused tablet and learning program from Byju, as per Economic Times. Despite the fact that their initial request was submitted within the timeframe specified, they experienced lengthy delays and complications throughout the refund process.

Family's unorthodox approach to refund

Frustrated by the slow progress in resolving their refund dispute, the family decided to take matters into their own hands. Their visit to Byju's office, captured on video and shared on Instagram, quickly gained attention as there was a twist. In the video, the parent is seen dismantling a TV installed in the office while expressing frustration to the staff. Their message was simple but clear: "Take it when you pay the refund."

Viewers' reactions to the video, which has since gone viral, have been mixed. Some found humor in the situation, while others were concerned about the family's approach.

One user joked about the possibility of the family playing PlayStation after canceling their subscription. The user wrote, "Father and son will play PlayStation after closing the subscription," pointing out the absurdity of the scenario. Meanwhile, another user praised the family's bravery and said, "The level of confidence of this family," noting their confidence in taking such drastic action.

Advertisement

Discussions about consumer experience

The incident has sparked discussion about customer experiences and the difficulties they encounter when dealing with educational technology companies. It also calls into question the effectiveness of customer service practices and the industry's transparency in refund procedures. Furthermore, the timing of the incident is significant, given recent legal developments involving Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, who was barred from traveling outside the country by the Enforcement Directorate.

Overall, the viral video of a parent hilariously removing a TV from Byju's office serves as an example of the frustrations that consumers frequently face when attempting to obtain refunds. While the incident may have provided some comic relief, it also highlights the need for better customer service and clearer communication in refund processes in the Ed-tech industry.

ALSO READ: Who all are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations? Exploring guest list