Taylor Swift, one of the most popular music artists in the world, has been rumored for an appearance on Fortnite. With the release of the lead single from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift's followers are now demanding that she appear in the game. On April 19, Swift's eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department was released. A music video for the lead single track Fortnight starring Post Malone, would be released subsequently.

Many gamers believe Taylor Swift should be included in Fortnite because the track is the album's opening track. One X user posted a thread explaining why Swift ought to be the main performance at Fortnite's music-focused festival.

Fans demand a Taylor Swift X Fortnite collaboration

The Weeknd and Lady Gaga have already headlined the Fortnite Festival and contributed several songs and skins to the rhythm game. While some fans are delighted that their interests are aligning, others think that Fortnight is Taylor Swift's way of acknowledging her love for the game.

One fan questioned, "Are you a lover of Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" or of Epic Games' Fortnite...or both?" Another fan added, "Who else is in the potentially niche subsection of girlies who's gonna be playing Fortnite while listening to 'Fortnight' (featuring Post Malone) by Taylor Swift tonight?"

Track one of the Tortured Poets Department tracklist features two significant collaborations - Florence + The Machine on track eight, "Florida!!!," and Post Malone, whose name appears on track one, "Fortnight."

Since the tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department was shared in February, there have been rumors of a Taylor Swift collaboration with the Fortnite game. Although no official announcement has been made, Swift has teased several surprises for the album's release week. But before that, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Bleachers, and Ice Spice are among the performers taking part in Fortnite's celebration of the Coachella festival's second weekend.

