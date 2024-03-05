Instagram Adds New Feature To Open Stories Faster For Apple Users; See How It Works

Instagram, the popular social media platform, has quietly introduced a new feature in its iOS app that promises to make posting Stories faster and more convenient. The new lock screen widget, called Story Camera, allows users to directly access the Story Camera from their lock screen, enabling them to snap a picture or shoot a video and post it as a Story with just a few taps.

How does it work?

The Story Camera widget appears as a small circle with a plus icon in the center, occupying a 1x1 grid on the lock screen. Once the widget is added, users can simply tap on it to open the Story Camera interface.

From there, they can take a photo or record a video and instantly share it as a Story, or they can choose to upload an image from their gallery. This feature is particularly useful for users who want to quickly share moments without navigating through the app.

Is there a catch?

While the Story Camera widget offers convenience, it does have some limitations. Users will not be able to use the native camera app on their iPhone, which may provide higher-quality images.

However, for those who prioritize speed and convenience, the Story Camera widget is a handy tool. Additionally, users can take advantage of Instagram's in-app filters to enhance their photos before posting.

The Story Camera widget was rolled out last week and should be available to all users globally in the coming days. However, users will need to have iOS 16 or higher, as lock screen widgets are not supported in older operating systems.

What's next for Instagram?

In addition to the Story Camera widget, Instagram is reportedly working on several new features. One of these features, known as Friend Map, is said to be similar to Snapchat's Snap Map.

Friend Map will allow users to see the last active location of their friends on a map. Users can also add notes and read notes left by other users. While there has been no official announcement from Instagram regarding this feature, it is expected to be rolled out in the near future.

Instagram's new Story Camera lock screen widget is a welcome addition for users who want to quickly share moments without navigating through the app. While it has some limitations, such as not being able to use the native camera app, it offers convenience and speed.

With Instagram reportedly working on more new features, it will be interesting to see what else the platform has in store for its users.

