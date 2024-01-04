J.D. Rooney addresses long-standing gender transition rumors; Rascal Flatts star sets record straight with lengthy post

J.D. Rooney, Rascal Flatts fame has returned from a time of relative silence to tell the realities of his personal journey and put a stop to persistent speculations about a gender transition in a poignant and open update. On Wednesday, the country artist went to the X platform to offer a lengthy and personal statement, addressing the rumor that has surrounded his life in recent years.

J.D. Rooney debunks rumors of gender transition

Rooney began his open letter by apologizing to his followers for his prolonged absence from public view. He debunked the rumors that he was undergoing or had undergone sex reassignment surgery, addressing the elephant in the room. "First off, I am alive! There have been so many rumors and opinions thrown around about me, but I'm finally healthy and ready for the world. And, NO, I'm not transitioning to be a woman. That thought has never entered my mind. Nothing against the trans community whatsoever, but I needed to set the record straight," he stated.

The famed guitarist then revealed his difficult path, admitting to hitting rock bottom in September 2021 when he was arrested for DUI in Tennessee—a highly publicized occurrence recorded by TMZ. Following this low time, Rooney sought rehabilitation in Utah, completing a transforming process to overcome his alcoholism. He discussed the emotional toll it took on him, underlining the importance of his relationships.

Advertisement

Emerging stronger and sober

Despite the difficulties, Rooney's open letter conveys a message of hope and redemption. He expressed his appreciation for the positive improvements in his life, highlighting his newfound sobriety. "My life has been changed forever - and I’m grateful for the change. I’ve been sober now for almost 28 months come this Jan 13. I never believed I could actually live my life without drinking. It had become such a huge part of my daily and nightly routine ... God intervened and helped me to get my life back," he shared.

Expressing gratitude and looking ahead

Rooney concluded his statement by thanking fans and supporters who offered prayers and well-wishes throughout his difficult times. He expressed his gratitude and wished everyone a happy 2024. Despite the difficulties, the artist appears to be embarking on a new and bright chapter in his life.

J.D. Rooney's public revelation not only dispels widespread rumors but also sheds light on his personal challenges, providing a look into his road to recovery and redemption. Rooney's transparency as he resurfaces in the public eye elicits empathy and compassion from his supporters, building a feeling of shared humanity in the face of hardship.

ALSO READ: Adam Driver brushes off back-to-back Italian roles in House of Gucci and Ferrari with nonchalant attitude towards career strategy