Republic Day 2024: King Charles shares his wishes to India, says he cherishes 'close bond' between the nations

Britain's King Charles III has extended heartfelt greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and the people of India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. In a celebratory message, King Charles expressed deep gratitude for India and the United Kingdom's long-standing friendship and shared ideals as per Hindustan Times.

Cherished bond and shared values

King Charles emphasized the importance of India and the United Kingdom's long-standing relationship, underlining the similar principles that bind the two countries. He expressed optimism in the sustained growth of bilateral ties, citing the Commonwealth's 75th anniversary year as a poignant reminder of the timeless principles that link India and the UK together.

King Charles emphasized the necessity of collaboration in tackling global challenges, praising India's successful G20 leadership the previous year. He underlined a desire for both nations to continue working together to address important global challenges, emphasizing the importance of the next Commonwealth meeting in Samoa. The King reiterated his commitment to improving India-UK relations in the coming year.

Singapore Prime Minister's congratulations and bilateral relations

In a separate statement, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the 75th Republic Day. Prime Minister Lee underscored Singapore and India's deep and long-standing friendship, which is based on strong collaboration in areas such as commerce, finance, and military. He emphasized the two nations' effective partnership in sectors like as digitization and food security, noting the PayNow-Unified Payments Interface connectivity as a key milestone.

Adding to the chorus of well-wishes, Mauritius' Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the people of India on the historic 75th Republic Day. Mauritius' Prime Minister sent warm greetings to Indian leaders and residents via a social media message.

Republic Day celebrations in India

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu kicked off the 75th Republic Day festivities with the usual enthusiasm and solemnity. President Murmu raised the national flag at Kartavya Path to signal the start of the day's celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Murmu as she arrived at the location. The ceremonies included the traditional recital of the National Anthem, which was followed by a booming 21-gun salute, signifying the nation's unity and power.

As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, messages of warmth and friendship from international leaders reinforce the country's long-standing partnerships and crucial role in the global arena. The festivities reflect India's rich legacy, accomplishments, and hopes for a better future, led by democratic and inclusive ideals.

