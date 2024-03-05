Trafford Park chemical leak: Everything we know about the suspected 'hazmat incident' in Manchester so far

On Monday morning, emergency services rushed to Trafford Park in Manchester to respond to reports of a chemical leak at a business site, creating a potentially dangerous situation as per BBC.

Firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene near the Lanxess chemicals facility on Tenax Road, where several vehicles were seen parked outside. Paramedics quickly assessed about a dozen people, but only one needed additional medical attention.

Lanxess stated, "One person was taken to hospital for observation as a precaution. The cooperation with emergency services and authorities went smoothly."

Hazardous substance identified

Following an investigation, authorities determined that the leaked substance was phosphorus oxychloride, a highly toxic chemical with corrosive properties. When inhaled, this substance can cause serious illness and even death. Lanxess, the company at the heart of the incident, emphasized the importance of caution and cooperation with emergency services.

As a precaution, authorities set up a 300-meter cordon around the affected area and advised nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed. “Very quickly, we have been able to account for all potential patients, assessing more than a dozen people. Nobody has required further treatment,” the GMP stated. While some nearby businesses decided to evacuate on their own, others continued to operate normally.

Nearby tram services were initially disrupted, but they later resumed normal operations. Despite containment efforts, concerns remained about the potential health consequences and the duration of precautionary measures.

Ongoing investigation and safety protocol

As emergency personnel worked to contain the situation, questions arose about the source of the leak and the safety protocols in place. Lanxess stated that the safety of their employees and local residents was their top priority and promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, “The safety of our employees and local residents is our top priority. We have started to investigate the incident thoroughly and regret the inconvenience caused.”

While the situation appeared to have been resolved by Monday afternoon, authorities continued to monitor the area and provide updates as needed.

The suspected hazmat incident shows the importance of following safety protocols and remaining vigilant when working with hazardous materials. The leaked substance, phosphorus oxychloride, poses significant health and safety risks, emphasizing the critical need for stringent safety measures and employee training when handling such substances.

