What did Tata Memorial hospital director advise Nithin Kamath? Exploring as Zerodha CEO is asked not to fall for random online influencers

Pramesh CS, a thoracic surgeon and director at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, took to social media to warn Nithin Kamath, the co-founder, and CEO of Zerodha, about medical advice from 'random influencers'. This cautionary advice came when Kamath shared updates on his health after suffering an unexpected mild stroke.

The warning from the Tata Memorial Hospital director

Kamath, best known for his role as CEO of Zerodha, a prominent brokerage firm, revealed on social media that he had suffered a mild stroke seemingly out of the blue. He speculated on possible causes for his condition, including his father's recent death, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overexertion during workouts.

Pramesh CS responded to Kamath's situation, particularly the advice provided by other users, most notably Shankar Sharma. Sharma's recommendation drew attention because he suggested 'Red Light Therapy for the Brain' for stroke patients.

In response, Pramesh CS warned against such advice from individuals without scientific backing, referring to them as 'random influencers'. He stated, “A thread that demonstrates how life-threatening social media can be. Please don’t follow random ‘influencers’ who don’t have true science to back them beyond ‘trust me, bro’.” He emphasized the importance of using evidence-based practices instead of unverified claims.

In another post, Sharma replied, “There is plenty of science to back up all of this. And by the way, I am not an ‘influencer’.” In addition, he also posted a screenshot which was showing that 'Red Light Therapy for the Brain is beneficial to patients who suffered a stroke'.

Social media debate unfolds

The social media exchange sparked a broader discussion among medical professionals and netizens. Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy, a Senior Interventional Cardiologist from Bengaluru, also expressed skepticism about Sharma's advice. Others shared similar sentiments, expressing concern about the proliferation of unsubstantiated health claims on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

In a different post Pramesh CS stated, “Zero true science to back this. Don’t fall for influencers without a science background.”

The discussion highlighted the potential dangers of misinformation in the field of healthcare. Individuals frequently seek alternative remedies online, which puts them at risk of falling for unproven treatments that may worsen their condition or delay seeking proper medical attention. Dr. Pramesh CS reiterated the importance of caution, emphasizing the harm that ill-researched advice can cause.

