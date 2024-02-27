Who is Nithin Kamath? Everything about Zerodha CEO as he reveals suffering a mild stroke six weeks ago

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, India's largest stock brokerage firm, recently made a personal revelation on social media. Kamath suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago, which temporarily impaired his reading and writing abilities as per the Economic Times. Despite this setback, he remains optimistic about making a full recovery in three to six months.

The entrepreneurial journey

Nithin Kamath was born in Shivamogga, Karnataka, and his entrepreneurial journey began at a young age. At only 17 years old, he honed his trading skills by managing his father's account. Kamath's interest in finance led him to become a self-employed proprietary trader during his college years. Despite setbacks, including a stint in a call center to supplement his trading capital, Kamath persisted.

In late 2010, Nithin Kamath and his brother Nikhil embarked on their most significant venture yet: the founding of Zerodha. Recognizing the need for change, Kamath set out to revolutionize the brokerage industry by introducing discount broking and cutting-edge trading technologies. Kamath founded Zerodha, drawing inspiration from the NSE's free trading platform and leveraging his decade of stock market experience.

Impact and recognition

Under Kamath's leadership, Zerodha has grown synonymous with transparency, innovation, and customer-centricity. With over 22 lakh active users and three million trades executed each day, Zerodha's disruptive impact on the industry is undeniable. Kamath's efforts have been recognized with numerous awards, including The Economic Times' Top 10 Businessmen to Watch Out For in India and the Forbes India Leadership Award.

Advertisement

Health struggles and recovery

Despite his dedication to fitness and regular exercise, Nithin Kamath's recent stroke was unexpected. He blames the incident on a variety of factors, including stress from personal loss, insufficient sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overexertion during workouts as per Economic Times. Kamath emphasizes the importance of knowing when to "shift gears down a bit" and listen to one's own body.

Reflecting on his recovery journey, Kamath recognizes the progress he has made, from struggling with reading and writing to regaining functionality and becoming more present. He remains committed to his health and fitness routine, determined to recover stronger.

ALSO READ: Who was Fazil Khan? Everything about the Indian journalist as he tragically dies in New York fire