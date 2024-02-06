Who is Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb Sisters? Exploring her life as she expressed feeling 'hurt' and 'insecure' due to comments about excess skin

Tammy Slaton, a star on the reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters recently spoke out about the negative remarks she receives on social media concerning her appearance. The 37-year-old addressed the matter in a TikTok video after being questioned about her excess skin as per PEOPLE. Despite her best efforts to remain positive, Slaton revealed feelings of hurt and insecurity as a result of the continual criticism she receives.

Facing hurtful comments on social media

In her TikTok video response, Slaton responded to a follower's question stating, “Just a question not trying to be rude, but do you know if your chin flap will go away?” She was frustrated by the insensitivity of such statements, highlighting that even when people profess not to be rude, their words can still be hurtful, “My ‘chin flap’ is not a chin flap. It’s literally excess skin and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery,” she said. Slaton emphasized the impact of ongoing judgment, claiming that she can't even connect with friends on social media without being scrutinized.

Slaton confessed that the constant attacks of negative comments about her appearance lowers her self-esteem. Despite her efforts to appear confident, she betrayed a deep sense of insecurity and vulnerability. The reality star confessed to hiding her insecurities to avoid appearing weak, but she highlighted that the rude comments continue to bother her. Slaton remembers receiving messages comparing her to a turkey and lamented the lack of empathy from people online.

The toll of online hate

Throughout her journey, Slaton has faced many instances of online hatred, mainly for her teeth and excess skin, “Can’t I live my life without y’all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing? I can’t duet a friend without y’all thinking I’m trying to bang them. I can’t be happy and smile without y’all judging me because my teeth are missing.” Slaton said.

She reflected on the effects of such negativity, noting that she used to struggle with thoughts of suicide before seeking treatment. Slaton underlined the importance of knowing the consequences of hateful comments, advising people to be aware of the possible harm they might do. Despite her resiliency, she highlighted the importance of kindness and support over criticism.

Despite the hurdles she faces, Slaton is driven to improve herself and her life. She advocated for an end to hateful comments, emphasizing the need to raise others rather than pulling them down. Slaton underlined that she is human and should be treated with respect and understanding. Regardless of her imperfections, she refuses to let negativity control her happiness and well-being.

