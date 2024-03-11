Who was Halo Branton? Investigation underway after abducted New York baby girl found dead

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the tragic death of an abducted infant.

The tragic news of the death of 10-month-old Halo Branton, a baby girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert as per Schenectady Police Department, and was later discovered dead, shook the Schenectady, New York community.

Abduction and search efforts

Halo Branton was reported missing late Saturday night from her home on 12th Street and Campbell Avenue in Schenectady. The news prompted an immediate search by multiple agencies, with a focus on the area surrounding the General Electric campus.

During a press briefing, Schenectady police officer Ryan Macherone stated that an Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning following extensive search efforts that said, "The Schenectady Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Campbell Avenue and 12th Street, in Schenectady at about 9:15 PM on 3/9/2024."

Halo Branton was discovered on the General Electric campus on Sunday afternoon, following an extensive search. She was promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, during a subsequent press briefing, Lt. Ryan Macherone confirmed the tragic news that the infant had died.

The circumstances surrounding her discovery on campus are unclear, and Lieutenant Macherone declined to provide additional information since the investigation is still underway.

Investigation and call for information

Following the discovery of Halo Branton's body, the case was transformed from a missing person investigation to a criminal investigation. Lieutenant Macherone stated that the Schenectady Police Department, in collaboration with the New York State Police, is actively investigating the circumstances of her death. "It's to be treated as a criminal investigation. The New York State Police are working side-by-side on this. We're at the infancy of the investigation at this point," Lieutenant Macherone said.

Despite the shift to a criminal investigation, no suspects are currently in custody. Lieutenant Macherone encouraged anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist law enforcement in their investigations.

The news of Halo Branton's abduction and subsequent death has deeply affected the Schenectady community. Both residents and officials have expressed their concerns and condolences. The unexpected and tragic loss of such a young life has left many people stunned and disbelieving.

