Who won Love Island Australia 2023? Season season 5 winners takes 50,000 dollars prize money

Along with 2023, the latest season of Love Island Australia is coming to an end. During this season, there were several turbulent eras when love blossomed for some islanders and crashed and burned for others.

Three couples—Lucinda Stafford and Zac Nunns, Savannah Badger, and Clint Posselt, and Tyra Johannes and Kale Robers—were left in the villa at the end of the season.

Who won Love Island Australia season season 5?

Though the three couples had a very strong connection, only one couple was able to earn the cash prize and the desired title of winner. Tyra Johannes and Kale Robers were announced as the winners of Love Island Australia season 5.

Kale is the only islander from this season who came back after getting eliminated from the show. The couple have already decided how they will use the $50,000 cash award that they have received. Tyra said, “We’ve got so many plans, kicking it all off with a trip over to Perth to meet Kale’s family. I am stoked."

According to reports, Sav and Clint had already broken up, but the couple hasn't yet responded to the rumor. Lucinda and Zac appear to still be together. The 2023 season finale, like the 2022 one, was pre-filmed in Spain with three different endings ready to represent every possible scenario.

That indicates that while Monk urged viewers to cast their votes during the season finale, the purpose of this was actually to choose which version of the finale to air tonight and who would win the season. It also means the islanders were unaware of their victory or defeat until we informed them.

This year, things were different. Earlier in the season, the top four couples received an offer that would change their lives. The offer tested whether the couples were in it for love or money by asking them to take $20,000 from Sophie and leave the opulent villa in Spain right away. They all declined the money in favor of love, but Tyra and Kale are also riding off into the sunset with an equal portion of the $50,000 winning cash award.

