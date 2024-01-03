Why is Steven Yeun skipping Marvel's Thunderbolts? Exploring why won't the star suit up for antihero film

Thunderbolts, Marvel Studios' much-anticipated antihero-centric film, has been the talk of the town, but one name has been noticeably absent from the cast lineup: Steven Yeun. While earlier rumors in February suggested Yeun's inclusion, fresh sources say that the actor will not be appearing in the Marvel film as per the Hollywood Reporter. With a superb ensemble cast already revealed and the film undergoing challenges owing to industry strikes, fans are left wondering: Why won't Steven Yeun join Marvel's antihero lineup?

The unfulfilled rumors

Speculation about Steven Yeun's role in Thunderbolts emerged earlier this year. However, the casting was never formally confirmed by Marvel. The uncertainty surrounding Yeun's involvement calls into doubt the initial reports as well as the authenticity of casting leaks in the entertainment industry.

Last year's dual writers and actors strikes shook Hollywood, halting production on a number of films, including Thunderbolts. The film's original July 2024 release date has been moved back to July 2025. The delays have complicated casting decisions and production timelines, perhaps influencing Yeun's decision to drop out of the movie.

Steven Yeun's commitments

Steven Yeun's professional calendar is already jam-packed with other high-profile projects. Yeun leads another important comic book franchise as the voice star of Amazon's Invincible, an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic. With praises flooding in for his Netflix limited series Beef, Yeun finds himself in the thick of awards season, up for both a Golden Globe and an Emmy. As an executive producer on Beef, he also received an Emmy nomination for outstanding limited series.

Advertisement

Diverse ventures and upcoming projects

Aside from Marvel, Steven Yeun's career is growing with a variety of ventures. His roles in Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 and Kristen Stewart's Sundance feature Love Me demonstrate his devotion to diverse and intriguing narrative. Yeun's choice to forego Thunderbolts might be a deliberate strategy to retain a varied portfolio of roles and pursue options outside of the superhero genre as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The absence of Steven Yeun from Marvel's Thunderbolts has fans interested and theorizing as to why this choice was made. Whether driven by unfulfilled rumors, scheduling chaos caused by industry strikes, or Yeun's previous obligations and desire for different parts, the actor's decision brings up conversations about the problems and choices faced by major talents in Hollywood's ever-changing landscape. As the Marvel cinematic world expands, only time will tell what the future holds for Steven Yeun and the highly anticipated Thunderbolts.

ALSO READ: Will French cinema bounce back to pre-COVID glory? Super Mario Bros and Barbie dominate as local films secure 40 percent share