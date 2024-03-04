Why is WhatsApp ramping up security? Exploring as over 67 lakh 'bad' Indian accounts banned in January

In an effort to improve user safety and comply with India's new IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has increased its efforts to crack down on malicious accounts as per NEWS 18. The messaging giant revealed that it banned over 67 lakh 'bad' accounts in India in January, representing a significant increase in its proactive measures against platform misuse.

Record complaint reports and actioned records

WhatsApp's latest move shows its commitment to following the regulatory framework established by the Indian government. According to the company's monthly compliance report, 67,28,000 accounts were banned from January 1 to 31. Impressively, more than 1.35 million of these accounts were identified and suspended proactively, even before user reports were received.

Despite being the preferred messaging platform for over 500 million Indians, WhatsApp received an unprecedented 14,828 complaint reports in January alone. These reports resulted in 10 "accounts actioned" - a term that refers to WhatsApp's corrective actions in response to user complaints. These actions usually involve either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

Empowering Indian social media users

In response to growing concerns about digital content, the Central government established the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to address user grievances about social media platforms.

This newly formed panel represents a proactive step toward strengthening the country's digital laws and regulating big tech companies. The GAC will provide a forum for users to appeal decisions made by social media platforms, resulting in greater transparency and accountability.

WhatsApp's commitment to safety

WhatsApp remains steadfast in its mission to combat abuse and ensure user safety. To manage its security efforts, the company employs a multidisciplinary team that includes engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and legal experts. In addition, WhatsApp has strong safety features and controls in place to prevent platform misuse.

In a statement, WhatsApp reaffirmed its position as an industry leader in end-to-end encrypted messaging services, emphasizing its proactive approach to abuse prevention. The recent crackdown on 'bad' accounts reflects the company's ongoing efforts to protect user interests and adhere to regulatory standards.

This latest initiative follows WhatsApp's December ban on over 69 lakh malicious accounts in India, indicating a continued commitment to strengthening security measures. As digital platforms continue to play an important role in daily communication, WhatsApp's proactive approach to ensuring user safety establishes a model for responsible platform governance.

