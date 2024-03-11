China is widely recognized for its state-of-the-art technological innovations and breakthroughs. This time, the internet is being fascinated by a Chinese hotel's room service robot. A video of a robot bringing food to a Shanghai hotel room was posted online by travel blogger Ken Abroad. The experience shocked the vlogger, who posted about it on Instagram.

YouTuber shares video of robot delivering his food

Ken says at the start of the clip saying, "Okay, so the phone is ringing. That means the robot is here. Oh, there's a robotic voice speaking in Chinese. Not sure what it says, but let's see if it's here.''

A robot appears to be waiting for him when he opens the door. The machine's lid opens when he hits the "Open" button, revealing his food delivery inside. After closing the chamber with another tap, he sees the robot coming back. Mr. Abroad can't help but say, "This is so cool, I am grateful for the delivery."

The video's caption read, "Food delivered by a robot in China. I'm getting food delivered to my hotel room in China. This feels quite futuristic! what do you think of this? Would you like to have your food delivered by a robot?''

Following Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2014 call for a "robot revolution" in the manufacturing sector, the nation has made significant strides toward automation and the replacement of "humans with robots." During the pandemic, China relied more and more on technology, using robots to keep safety procedures in place while lowering human interaction.

