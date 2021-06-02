EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Chopra on Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's spat: For their baby, let it be handled with grace

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Gaurav Chopra revealed why he's not taking sides when it comes to good friends Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's shocking spat.

*TRIGGER WARNING*

The news of actor and Nisha Rawal's paradise on the verge of being doomed shocked all of their fans. Hell broke loose yesterday when Karan was arrested after Nisha filed a complaint against him under the charges of physical assault. The couple whose love life looked all hunky-dory until a few days ago, yesterday, addressed the media respectively and put out their versions of the ugly spat.

Actor Gaurav Chopra, who shares a very strong bond with both Karan and Nisha, has been in touch with both actors the entire time. Talking to Pinkvilla EXCLUSIVELY, Gaurav spoke of the ugly spat and said that he has been trying his best to hold up Karan and Nisha's relationship from crumbling down. "When we talk about a relationship in any public domain even if it's to help, then anybody who reads it gets a chance to invade the personal space and pass judgements. I would not want that for the friends of mine. I really hope that the grace is maintained," said Gaurav.

"You know it's their personal matter and nobody else has the right to judge or to intervene in their matters. The exact tonality of the relationship is different. I really don't want to be the person who gives out any kind of information to the public. People will read and simply form an opinion over the topic. I don't think I will ever be comfortable or will even want to take any sides. Karan is a brother to me, we refer to each other as Bhai and Nisha is equally a close friend. They are family to me and it will not be right to just take sides for whatever reason," said the actor.

Gaurav, who has been trying to resolve the couple's differences, further said, "Yes, I have continuously been talking to both of them ever since issues cropped up between the two and have been trying to help them resolve their differences. I am protective about them and that protective instinct of mine will not want to make it a topic open for public discussion." Owing to the fact that Nisha and Karan themselves have indulged in mudslinging in public, it has got the topic much to the limelight and unfortunately opened up to facing people's countless opinions over a matter that ideally shouldn't be their primary concern.

Reacting to it, Gaurav said, "Well, yes, I know both of them have spoken but it's their choice to speak what they want and I can't control that. What I can do is not let things go out from my end and try to sustain the remaining grace of the topic." Nisha has accused Karan of physical assault while Karan has termed her as bipolar and has accused her of self-harming to malign his image.

Talking about it, Gaurav said "I don't think it is right to speak up in favour or against either of them. Even if they get angry at me for not taking any side, it's ok with me but at this point in time, I will want to stay in the middle owing to the fact that both Karan and Nisha are my extremely close people. You know it's very difficult to listen to one friend and keep it to yourself and then listen to the other friend and keep it to yourself and yet try and make the things work in between both the friends because they are so very dear to you. I can't just get up and accuse one friend of being wrong and pass any kind of judgement on their personal space, that will be becoming too shallow of me. I have been in touch with both of them since last night and am trying to make things work."

Gaurav revealed that he has been in touch with the couple ever since cracks in their relationship first developed. "I have been trying to sort it as a friend and I am somebody whose advice matters to them. So being in that position, I will do things respectfully and gracefully but yes at their speed. Also, knowing both sides of the story, I would rather do or say something that will reduce the problem than add on to it."

He added, "There is a little child involved in this. When he grows up and reads all of this, I don't want it to affect him. At least for the sake of the baby, for whom I really have a lot of affection, I would really want this to be dealt with grace and the differences can be sorted so that he doesn't get affected. Tomorrow when the child grows up and learns of the current happening, I don't want him to misunderstand my stance on this. He is very very dear to me and considers me as his "pastry chachu" (pastry uncle) as I get a variety of pastries for him and that's how I would like it to be forever. As for Karan and Nisha, If there are any apologies remaining, any compromises to be made, any mid-way out that can help their relationship get back on track, then I think they should get it done."

Further giving a deep insight over why a lot of celebrity relationships these days are biting the dust, Gaurav said, "Every relationship has its own set of ups and downs, sometimes there are happy moments, sometimes low, etc. So, owing to emotions, if at all sometimes any issues occur between the couple and it is put out on social media platforms, then the couple ends up becoming a joke. So couples in the celebrity circles, to avoid making a mockery of themselves, pretend to put up photos and videos of them being the perfect duo and them vacationing in their happy place and everything around and in between them being just perfectly fine. So fans also tend to literally go gaga over how the couple is madly in love and how amazing their life is. They make fan pages for the couple and believe that whatever has been shown to them on social media is absolutely true and the couple is just perfect. Further social media collaborations also require celebrity couples who are popular especially for their romance and bond. These days couples don't realise when their bond becomes monetised as a lot of collaborations happen where the clients want both the partners to endorse their brand together. Suddenly the image accreditation becomes a monetized impression. Your happy image suddenly becomes a requirement. The more you are hiding the problems and presenting a happy image, the more the problem is getting stronger in the undercurrent. It's actually as if you are in denial of the problem and rather than sitting out and talking over it and resolving issues, you act and pretend as if nothing had happened at all."

The actor further said, "What happens to a lot of celebrity couples is that because of all this they are under pressure and at times their relationship succumbs under that pressure. So when this happens, fans who are in awe of the pair are shocked. They are unable to fathom the fact that the couple who looked so happy and much in love on social media actually was facing all of these problems. Celebrities on social media these days have billions of followers and they have to keep their fans happy. You have to give in to your fans' demands who want to see all happy pictures of the couple. There are so many couples who go on vacation exclusively so that they can post good content on social media. So these are the few pressures that I feel where relations stumble and at times don't pass the test. The more you choose to come out in the public domain, the more you fall into the cycle. Not that I have anything against celebrity couples who do all of this but it's just my take, and yes, I am not at all referring to Karan and Nisha here. It's a general perspective."

Gaurav before signing off stated that despite the distasteful spat, he still sees and hopes for Karan and Nisha's reconciliation. We too wish for the same...

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

