Raha’s mom Alia Bhatt and Samaira’s mommy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni get sweetest Mother’s Day message from Neetu Kapoor; find out

On Mother’s Day, Raha’s mom, Alia Bhatt, and Samaira’s mom, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were in for a heartwarming surprise as they received the sweetest wishes from Neetu Kapoor. The loving gesture from Neetu added a special touch to the celebration, highlighting the warmth and bond shared by the Kapoor and Bhatt families.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Sahni from Alia’s wedding. The two can be seen posing together in traditional outfits. Sending her Mother’s Day wishes, the mother-in-law wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day, my loves.”

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want 5, where she was asked about her role model in the Kapoor family. Alia shared that she looks up to her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.

She explained that she and Neetu had developed a natural and genuine bond over time, which grew even stronger. The Dear Zindagi actress recalled how Neetu expressed her wish to be there when she walked the ramp for L'Oéal at Paris Fashion Week.

Alia was touched as her mother-in-law cheered the loudest, which made her feel like she was back in her school days, with her own mother cheering her on.

Alia mentioned, "We’ve built a really natural, organic friendship over the years, and it has deepened over the last six months. When I was walking for L'Oréal, she wanted to be there for the show. She was cheering so loudly, and it felt like I was back in school, with my mom cheering for me."

Bhatt shared what Neetu Kapoor had told her on her wedding day. Alia recalled Neetu saying, "You are my daughter-in-law and I am your mother-in-law, but I had the most beautiful friendship with my mother-in-law."

The Highway actress added that Neetu fondly spoke of Krishna Raj Kapoor, reflecting on the special moments they shared. Neetu also mentioned how she hoped to have the same relationship with Alia, describing herself as "really cool and full of positivity and hope."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's Alpha with Sharvari.

