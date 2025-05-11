Why Did John Legend End His Friendship with Kanye West? Truth Revealed

John Legend has opened up about the exact moment he realized something had changed in Kanye West, years before the rapper’s highly publicized controversies. In a recent interview with The Times, published on May 10, the All of Me singer spoke about their friendship, which ended in 2022. Legend said he noticed a shift in West’s mental state after the death of his mother, Donda West, in 2007.

“I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyze him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference,” he said. “His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”

The Grammy-winning singer confirmed that his friendship with Kanye West, now known as Ye, came to an end due to their political differences. West's support for Donald Trump played a major role in their fallout.

Legend shared, “It became too much for us to sustain.” He also pointed to West’s controversial views and online behavior as contributing factors. “I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-Blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution.”

John Legend, who was signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2004, shared that he no longer recognizes the person Kanye West has become.

He recalled that back then, West was passionate, gifted, and had big dreams not just for himself, but for everyone around him. Legend mentioned that West had an abundance of optimism and creativity, adding that it feels sad and sometimes shocking to see where he is now.

Over the years, West has made headlines for his antisemitic comments, anti-Black remarks, and online rants, including attacks on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Just weeks ago, John Legend received backlash from MAGA supporters after a resurfaced video showed him calling Donald Trump a 'white supremacist.' Some Trump supporters accused the singer of being a 'racist' and a 'hypocrite.'

Still, Legend stood by his statements and maintained his distance from West, who has continued to make controversial headlines. Most recently, Kanye West appeared to confirm separation from his current wife, Bianca Censori, in a new track titled BIANCA from his album WW3.

