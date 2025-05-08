TRP Report: Top 5 TV shows of week 17 announced; did Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai make it to the list?

The TRP report for Week 17 has been released. Published every Thursday, this report lets viewers know whether their favorite shows have made it into the top 5 rankings. This week, many shows have maintained consistent positions, although their ratings have seen slight fluctuations. Interestingly, three shows have tied for the fifth spot. From Udne Ki Aasha to Anupamaa, check out the list of the top 5 shows this week.

Top 5 TV shows of week 17:

1- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha continues to triumph and has ranked first again on the TRP chart. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles. According to the week 17 report, Udne Ki Aasha achieved a rating of 1.9, which remains unchanged from the previous TRP report.

2- Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganuly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, Anupamaa has maintained its second position this week as well. The show's ratings have slightly improved; last week it recorded a rating of 1.8, while this week it reached 1.9.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Despite being the longest-running daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to rank in the top 5. In week 17, the ratings have improved as the show got a 1.8 rating. In week 16, the Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer had gotten a 1.7 rating.

4- Jaadu Teri Nazar

Since its premiere in January, Jaadu Teri Nazar has quickly captured the audience's hearts. In week 17, the show, featuring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles, ranked fourth with a rating of 1.6.

5- Lakshmi Ka Safar, Mangal Lakshmi and Advocate Anjali Awasthi

This week, the fifth spot is taken by three shows - Lakshmi Ka Safar, Mangal Lakshmi and Advocate Anjali Awasthi. In week 17, all three shows have ranked fifth and received 1.5 ratings.

While there are many other shows that impressed the audience, only the above-mentioned shows could win the TRP race.

