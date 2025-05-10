EXCLUSIVE: After Udne Ki Aasha ranks first repeatedly, Neha Harsora has THIS to say

Udne Ki Aasha is setting a new benchmark as the show has been ranking first for weeks now. Beating Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha has continuously proven to be an audience' beloved daily soap to watch. Now, the show's female protagonist, Neha Harsora, has commented on her show's first rank and its success. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Neha expressed her joy at seeing her show rank first.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha Harsora, who plays the lead role of Sayli in Udne Ki Aasha, spoke about the show's high ratings. When asked how she feels about her show's success, Neha shared, "I personally feel extremely proud that through the weeks we have been on the top slot, I think my biggest thank you goes out to the audiences who love to watch us and relate to the show so well."

Neha Harsora continued, "We as actors and our makers are working very hard to come up with themes and show plots what everyone can feel like it's part of them in some capacity or the other. It's surreal the feeling and I am blessed and grateful forever."

Here's a glimpse of the upcoming twist in Udne Ki Aasha -

Due to its engaging storyline, Udne Ki Aasha ranked first this week as well and received a 1.9 rating. At present, the storyline revolves around Renuka's injury. Renuka, who recently began her classical dance classes, suffered a major cramp in her back, leading to complete bed rest. While Sayli takes care of Renuka, the latter still taunts Sayli. It will be interesting to see how Sayli tackles this situation and if Sachin will support her in this.

Udne Ki Aasha stars Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles. Apart from them, the show also stars Sanjay Narvekar, Radhika Vidyasagar, Puru Chibber, Tanvi Shewale, Devashish Chandiramani and more. The engaging storyline of the show instantly resonated with the audience and impressed them.

While Kanwar plays Sachin, Neha plays Sayali in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is admired by many, and fans shower immense love on them. The show premiered on March 12, 2024 and has hooked the audiences since then.

